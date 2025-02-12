Local record studio gives platform to High Country musicians, celebrates 20 years

From house and bar shows to the multitudes of student-led concerts that occur throughout each school year, music has always played a big part in the identity of App State students, and the kind of culture the music scene in Boone cultivates.

For students of the Hayes School of Music, experience in collaboration, networking and opportunities to hone one’s craft is vital to an education in music.

Split Rail Records, the student-run record label housed in the Broyhill Music Center, is a student-run record label celebrating 20 years of operation this year and has since garnered national recognition from The New York Times and Billboard. Split Rail Records is one of the many opportunities for students to work on musical projects and is integral to the curriculum for all music industry studies majors.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise was formerly signed to Split Rail Records and utilized their facilities to record their debut album.

Kim Wangler, director and professor in the music industry studies program, oversees artists signed to Split Rail Records and their projects. Split Rail Records has solely used its platform to showcase local artists in the area, both to music students and to any musician in Watauga County.

Split Rail records a wide range of genres, including bluegrass, country, jazz and blues. Many projects result in both digital releases and physical CDs. While the label has yet to produce a vinyl project, Wangler said she would love to see one in the future.

Wangler said a core principle students can take away from working with Split Rail Records is the environment to collaborate with other musicians, producers and audio technicians who are all equally passionate about their craft.

“Our students are very closely connected, they all know each other,” Wangler said. “And we also work very hard at connecting them to our alums out there.”

Wangler hopes to see more collaboration and events between Split Rail Records and the Boone community.

“I think this town is fertile ground, and I think we do have the venues where we could have more events,” Wangler said.

Wangler looks forward to the possibility of a concert series with Split Rail musicians as a way to showcase the diverse talent they have signed to the label. Wangler said she would love for the label to provide students with ample opportunities to be prepared for the business world of record labels, in addition to knowledge in recording and production.

One of Split Rail Records’ alumni is Vivian Rogers. Rogers graduated in May 2024 with a bachelor’s in music industry studies, and currently works as a freelance musician and aspiring songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee. She attributes many of her workplace skills in the music industry to her involvement in Split Rail Records during her time at App State, as well as her internship opportunities.

“In my time at Split Rail, I really learned how to work with people in a way that’s really become helpful in my career,” Rogers said.

Rogers said how important the music community in Boone was during her former college experience and wishes for more involvement with Split Rail Records in the local music community in the future.

Over the past 20 years, Split Rail Records has provided countless opportunities, learning experiences, and skill-building for musicians all over Boone. Music has and always will have a huge impact on the High Country, and with the fostering of creativity found in Split Rail Records, it is doubtful that will change anytime soon.