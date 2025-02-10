App at a glance: Feb. 10 – 17

Monday, Feb. 10

Grad School Interviewing Prep Workshop & Panel

Aspiring graduate students are invited to attend an online session from noon to 1:30 p.m. covering the interviewing process for admissions and strategies for a good interview. The session is open to recent alumni and current students. RSVP ahead of time through Engage.

Guest Speaker: Shawn Patton

The Appalachian Society for Computing, Informatics, and Innovation is hosting acclaimed game designer Shawn Patton via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Anne Belk Hall. Patton is known for his work on “Disney’s ToonTown,” “Among Us VR” and the “I Expect You to Die” franchise. The discussion will center around Patton’s career as a game designer and the realities of a career in the game production field.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Transfer Tuesday: Friendship Bracelets & Movie Night

Transfer students are invited to attend a movie night with snacks and friendship bracelet crafting from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Transfer Student Center. The event is free with parking nearby.

Graduate Student Workshop: Developing Healthy Habits

Graduate students are invited to an online workshop discussing developing helpful and healthy habits. Pre registration is required through Engage.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Outdoor Jobs Fair – Spring 2025

Come visit the Grandfather Mountain Ballroom in the Plemmons Student Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn about outdoor career opportunities at the Outdoor Jobs Fair. The fair will feature top camps, outfitters and conference centers from across the United States seeking interns and employees both for year-round and summer terms.

Climate Connection with Music Therapy

Pathways to Resilience QEP is hosting a climate-centered music therapy session in Broyhill Music Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will be facilitated by faculty and music therapy graduate students. The session will offer opportunities for attendees to process climate anxiety through music exercises.

Expressive Arts Open Studio

The Reich College of Education and the Orchesis Alliance will be hosting an open studio in RCOE from 6-8 p.m. with created works to be displayed in the rotating Expressive Arts Gallery within the building. This session will focus on themes of collective grief, nature, community and connection. All materials are provided and no experience is required.

Party After the Polls

Community-Engaged Leadership will be hosting a drop-in, post-election party in their office in the student union from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The party will focus on ways to stay civically engaged between elections. Craft materials and free food will be provided.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Mess on the Mall

App State students are invited to join the Office of Sustainability on Sanford Mall from 1-3 p.m. to help clean up our greenspace and learn more about campus sustainability, recycling and composting.

Paint Night for App State Students

Stop by the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from 6:30 to 7 p.m. for a night of painting with art education majors. All materials are provided and no experience is necessary. Preregistration is required.

Friday, Feb. 14

Valentines Day Flowergrams

Come through the International Hallway in the Plemmons Student Union from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up a free flowergram from the Office of Sustainability and learn about sustainability on campus. Students will also be able to make their own free flowergrams from provided recycled materials.

Douglass Day Transcribe-a-Thon

Students are invited to drop in at the library and celebrate Frederick Douglass’ birthday with the University Writing Center from noon to 3 p.m. Celebrations will feature the African American Perspectives Collection from the Library of Congress and will provide new opportunities to teach and learn about Black history.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Saturday NouN Live

App State’s improv group NouN Improv Comedy will be performing a Saturday Night Live-themed show at Appalachian Theatre of the High Country from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through the Appalachian Theatre’s website.

King Street Farmers Market

Ride over to the Agricultural Conference Center for the King Street Farmers Market open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and goods. The farmers market is open in all weather every Saturday until March 29.

Sunday, Feb. 16

For the Love of Climbing Competition

Climbers are invited to the Student Recreation Center for a day of bouldering competition. The competition will go from 3-8 p.m. and winners will be announced at the end of the day. All competitors will receive a shirt upon arrival. Preregistration is required.

App State vs. Davidson College