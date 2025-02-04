The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

BRAHM showcases classic children’s book art in new exhibit

Abby Buckner, A&C Editor
February 4, 2025
Taylor Dupree
Pieces of the exhibit “Storyboard to Storybook” at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum on Jan. 23.

Before a children’s book comes to life, its illustrations begin as sketches, storyboards and creative experiments. 

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s exhibition, “Storyboard to Storybook: The Beulah Campbell Collection at Appalachian State University,” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the artistic process of mid-20th-century children’s literature.

Having opened in December, the exhibit features over 30 original illustrations, collages and preparatory drawings spanning from the 1950s to the 1980s, exploring themes of identity, heritage and imagination.

Press proofs by Symeon Shimin for “Knee-Baby” by Mary Von Schrader Jarrell at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum on Jan. 23. (Taylor Dupree)

The featured works are drawn from the Beulah Campbell Collection in App State’s Belk Library Special Collections. The exhibit honors the collection of Campbell, a professor emerita of elementary education at App State, who collected illustrations to enhance her teaching.

Kayla Reische, education outreach coordinator at BRAHM, said Campbell was a “really interesting character” who is remembered for her youthful spirit and dedication to children’s literature.

Campbell’s collection reflects a transformative era in children’s publishing, embracing themes of social equality and cultural diversity.

Illustrations by Jan Pieńkowski for “The Golden Bird” and “The Kingdom by the Sea and Other Stories” on display in the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s “Storyboard to Storybook” collection on Jan. 23. (Taylor Dupree)

“In the 1970s she got a grant to collect all this art, and she brought in Black authors and librarians to Boone,” Reische said. “Some of these artists stayed in the area, and I think for everyone involved it was really cool.”

The exhibit examines the meticulous process of developing a children’s book, featuring manuscript drafts and printer proofs that highlight the collaboration between writers and illustrators. 

In the interactive Storyboard Station, guests can construct their own narratives and experiment with the fundamentals of storytelling.

“Children’s literature taps into the idea of imagination and childlike wonder,” Reische said. “I’m hoping that all ages, particularly adults, can reflect on the imagination of childhood and get transported into it.”

The exhibit will run through June 8 in the Rankin Science galleries. BRAHM has scheduled multiple events for the public to attend.

 

Events

Drawing to Tell Stories with illustrators Christine Nishiyama and Craig Fischer 

Local children’s book author and illustrator Christine Nishiyama will present a short slide show and drawing workshop encouraging everyone to draw regardless of age, experience or skill level. App State English professor Craig Fischer will be joining the talk. The workshop is free and open to the public Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6-7 p.m.

Beulah Campbell’s Legacy: Celebrating Children’s Literature and Art

Speakers Margaret Gregor, coordinator of the Instructional Materials Center and Jackie Eagleson, information literacy librarian for the Social Sciences and assistant professor at App State, will discuss Campbell’s legacy and the art she collected over her 40-year career. The event is Thursday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to noon with general admission tickets available for $8.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Abby Buckner
Abby Buckner, A&C Editor
Abby Buckner (she/her) is a junior professional writing major with a communication minor. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Taylor Dupree
Taylor Dupree, Photojournalist
Taylor Dupree (she/her) is a junior art history major and anthropology minor, from High Point, N.C. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal