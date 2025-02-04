The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Ballet Hispánico brings CARMEN.maquia to Boone

Abby Buckner, A&C Editor
February 4, 2025
Ballet Hispánico performs “CARMEN.maquia” during the Northern Lights Festival in Norway in February 2024. Courtesy of Marius Fiskum

Ballet Hispánico, known for showcasing Latino culture through dance, will perform “CARMEN.maquia” on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance offers an opportunity for the Watauga community to experience world-class dance, blending the vibrancy of Spanish culture with contemporary ballet in a visually complex reimagining of Georges Bizet’s classic opera.

The Schaefer Center Presents, a performing arts series hosted by App State’s Office of Arts Engagement and Cultural Resources, organized the company’s visit to Boone.

Founded in 1970 by Tina Ramirez, Ballet Hispánico was created to provide a platform of Latinx dancers and choreographers while showcasing the diversity of Latinx cultures through the art of dance. 

Under the leadership of artistic director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, the company continues its mission of blending traditional and contemporary influences. 

Ballet Hispánico dancers perform “CARMEN.maquia” during the Northern Lights Festival in Norway in February 2024. Courtesy of Marius Fiskum

“When you create a narrative about something cultural it is difficult to not stereotype,” Vilaro said. “That’s not what this is. This piece removes the iconographic traditions and trappings and strips it down to the bare essence of the story.”

“CARMEN.maquia,” choreographed by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, is a Picasso-inspired contemporary take on Bizet’s beloved classic. The dynamic and sensual choreography blends contemporary dance with elements of the Spanish Pasodoble and Flamenco. 

Vilaro said the performance is a black-and-white minimalism ballet and allows the audience to engage in a contemporary way of thinking.

“Think about it. When you walk into a live performance, all of a sudden you are among strangers,” Vilaro said. “We’re not using our verbal language, so we start communicating with energy from what we see. I think it’s a very powerful thing, and it brings people together.”

Vilaro’s perspective underscored his belief in the art’s unique role in bringing people together.

“The arts are the unifier,” Vilaro said.

Modern media platforms like TikTok have led to reduced attention spans, which Vilaro said has made things “easy,” while art and dance are not.

“Art is not about immediate gratification,” Vilaro said. “Sometimes you need to sit and think about it.”

The performance features music from various works by Bizet, performed by the Slovak Philharmonic, Praha Philharmonic, New Zealand Symphony and National Symphony Orchestras, and by the Arte Ensemble. 

“I wake up every morning ready to go, because I see the power of this art form and how it can transform lives,” Vilaro said.

Tickets are between $15-$45 and can be purchased in person at the Schaefer Center box office, online or by calling 828-262-4046.

Abby Buckner
Abby Buckner, A&C Editor
Abby Buckner (she/her) is a junior professional writing major with a communication minor. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
