The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App at a Glance: Feb. 2-9

Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
February 3, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, Feb. 3

“How To Be a Working Artist” Talk

The College of Arts and Sciences is hosting a talk by actor and playwright Keith Hamilton Cobb in IG Greer room 111. This free talk will cover what the purpose of an artist is in our society from the lens of an artist and will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

 

Valentine’s Day Card Making

Bring some friends to the Makerspace in Belk Library from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. and get creative with Valentine’s card crafting. The cards will go to residents of local nursing facilities and is a great way to relax and spread love to others in the community.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Free Store Road Show

Join the Office of Sustainability in reducing clothing waste by donating clothing items and swapping them out for new pieces at the Free Store Road Show. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sanford Mall.  

 

Faculty Piano Trio Concert

As part of the new Faculty Chamber Series, Hayes School of Music is hosting a free concert in Rosen Concert Hall from 8-9 p.m. The concert will feature Catherine Garner on piano, Pedro Maia on violin and Ellie McCormack on cello, where they will play Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Trio No. 2 in E minor.

 

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Mississippi

The Mountaineers will face off against the Golden Eagles in Holmes Convocation Center, with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. App State is 13-9 this season, and Southern Mississippi is 10-13.

 

Thursday, Feb. 6

Coco and Cookies

Delta Tau Delta fraternity and Delta Zeta sorority are hosting a hot chocolate and cookies sale on Sanford Mall from noon to 4 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

 

“Drawing to Tell Stories” Workshop with Christine Nishiyama

 Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is hosting a series of workshops to pair with their children’s illustration collection running from Dec. 20, 2024, to June 8, 2025. The first workshop is with illustrator Christine Nishiyama, a Blowing Rock local and author/illustrator of seven books.

 

Friday, Feb. 7

Music by Canadian Composers with Dr. Catherine Gardner

Hayes School of Music is hosting a free concert in Rosen Concert Hall full of music solely from Canadian composers. Catherine Gardner, coordinator of Keyboard Activities for the department, is utilizing her skill on the piano and her background in soprano singing to highlight Canadian folk songs. The concert runs from 6-7 p.m. 

 

Saturday, Feb. 8

Fiddler’s Convention

Bring your friends to the 17th annual Fiddler’s Convention, a celebration of old-time fiddling with a competition, handmade market, workshops and presentations. The convention runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union. 

 

Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia

Ballet Hispánico, a dance company known for its inclusivity in regards to access to performances, is presenting a variation of “Carmen,” inspired by Pablo Picasso’s artwork. Choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano presents “Carmen” in a new light, combining passion and visceral energy into evocative choreography. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a sophomore digital journalism major, with a double minor in political science and criminal justice, from Charlotte, NC. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal