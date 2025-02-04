App at a Glance: Feb. 2-9

Monday, Feb. 3

“How To Be a Working Artist” Talk

The College of Arts and Sciences is hosting a talk by actor and playwright Keith Hamilton Cobb in IG Greer room 111. This free talk will cover what the purpose of an artist is in our society from the lens of an artist and will run from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Valentine’s Day Card Making

Bring some friends to the Makerspace in Belk Library from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. and get creative with Valentine’s card crafting. The cards will go to residents of local nursing facilities and is a great way to relax and spread love to others in the community.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Free Store Road Show

Join the Office of Sustainability in reducing clothing waste by donating clothing items and swapping them out for new pieces at the Free Store Road Show. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sanford Mall.

Faculty Piano Trio Concert

As part of the new Faculty Chamber Series, Hayes School of Music is hosting a free concert in Rosen Concert Hall from 8-9 p.m. The concert will feature Catherine Garner on piano, Pedro Maia on violin and Ellie McCormack on cello, where they will play Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Trio No. 2 in E minor.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Men’s Basketball vs. Southern Mississippi

The Mountaineers will face off against the Golden Eagles in Holmes Convocation Center, with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. App State is 13-9 this season, and Southern Mississippi is 10-13.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Coco and Cookies

Delta Tau Delta fraternity and Delta Zeta sorority are hosting a hot chocolate and cookies sale on Sanford Mall from noon to 4 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will go to charity.

“Drawing to Tell Stories” Workshop with Christine Nishiyama

Blowing Rock Art and History Museum is hosting a series of workshops to pair with their children’s illustration collection running from Dec. 20, 2024, to June 8, 2025. The first workshop is with illustrator Christine Nishiyama, a Blowing Rock local and author/illustrator of seven books.

Friday, Feb. 7

Music by Canadian Composers with Dr. Catherine Gardner

Hayes School of Music is hosting a free concert in Rosen Concert Hall full of music solely from Canadian composers. Catherine Gardner, coordinator of Keyboard Activities for the department, is utilizing her skill on the piano and her background in soprano singing to highlight Canadian folk songs. The concert runs from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Fiddler’s Convention

Bring your friends to the 17th annual Fiddler’s Convention, a celebration of old-time fiddling with a competition, handmade market, workshops and presentations. The convention runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union.

Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia