New Music Friday

As we reach the final release week of January 2025, the music industry is flawlessly sustaining the momentum the previous year saw. This week saw releases ranging from country to dance, and featured artists such as The Lumineers and JENNIE.

As “Rattlesnake” shot Jack Van Cleaf onto every folk lover’s radar upon release in 2022, an alternate version has now been released with the addition of Zach Bryan. Featuring fresh banjo instrumentals, the two singers soar over a melodramatic trumpet line while uttering lyrics about the trials and tribulations of growing up.

A legend in neo-soul music from the ‘90s, Eddie Chacon has returned for his third solo album, “Lay Low.” One of the multiple collaborations on this project is “Birds” featuring Nick Hakim. “Birds,” alongside the entirety of “Lay Low,” lets you explore the sounds of disco, jazz and soul music in one sitting and will have you grooving and grieving at the same time.

The beloved member of K-pop powerhouse group BLACKPINK, JENNIE, has released “Love Hangover,” the follow-up single for her debut solo album. This track features Dominic Fike and is another addition to the upcoming project, “Ruby,” which will be released March 7.

“So Long” is the latest single from The Lumineers’ next record, “Automatic,” which is set to release on Feb. 14. The upcoming collection of songs celebrates the band’s co-founders, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, 20th year of songwriting together. This track reflects their deep connection with each other and shifts from their usual campfire-folk sound towards soft-rock.

Cameron Schmidt is a new force in the independent music scene and has released his long-awaited debut album “You Were In A Hurry To Make Something Of Yourself.” Featuring guitar performances from the indie legend Briston Maroney, Schmidt elicits the exhaustion of adulthood from every listener.

The Weeknd closes his “After Hours” trilogy with the release of its third installment, “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” Concluding this chapter of his career, Abel Tesfaye has retired his stage name as The Weeknd. Although the album centers around his usual ‘80s-inspired synth-pop production, the track “Runaway” is a beautifully personal acoustic ballad.