Playlist of the week: Feminine country rage

Navigating today’s world as a woman can feel like a constant war; being betrayed, backstabbed and belittled so much that we start to believe it’s what we deserve. This playlist is a defiant response to liars, cheaters, and men, enabling women to step outside societal expectations. A cathartic release of raw feminine rage is becoming more crucial, a way for women to channel their frustration into something strong and empowering. This playlist is for every woman who’s been silenced, dismissed or made to feel small. It is a battle cry that commands respect and reciprocity. This is about breaking free from the restraints that shackle, showing men that women will not be silenced, by any means necessary.
From intense and darker tracks like “Two Black Cadillacs” by Carrie Underwood and “no body, no crime” by Taylor Swift, to empowering anthems such as “Brenda Put Your Bra On” by Ashley McBryde and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, this playlist celebrates strong women who fight back, defy the standards and embrace their inner girl boss. Whether you’ve been knocked down by life, school, family or love, this playlist will remind you of the intense power of feminine strength.