‘EUSEXUA’ is an artistic practice, not just an album

To understand “EUSEXUA,” you must be willing to explore its practice within a world of the unknown. Floating adrift through the chaos of life while dauntlessly perusing every fleeting moment of stillness, FKA twigs sonically identifies this feeling. On her third studio album, twigs finds herself lost in the calm before the storm, meandering between layers of the human consciousness at the wake of its sexual desire, coining the term eusexua.

Opening “EUSEXUA,” is the title track that embodies the essence of the record. The cyclical nature of this song evolves into a booming dance track that embraces the momentarily eclipsing atmosphere of the album. The refrain “Do you feel alone? / You’re not alone” is constantly repeated in between verses as twigs’ inner monologue echoes the affirmation again and again. A direct juxtaposition to one’s thoughts and emotions is at the center of “EUSEXUA,” learning from the efforts of simply existing.

Directly following the album opener is the track titled “Girl Feels Good.” An embrace of sensual confidence, twigs dives into lyrical themes of the physical and mental power sex can hold. The opening verse closes with the lyrics “Beautiful boys I wish you knew how precious you are / Your mother’s, sister’s, lover’s heart is where there’s healing.” Exploring the undefined strength women possess, twigs elaborates in the pre-chorus, singing, “A girl feels good / and the world goes ‘round / Turn your love up loud and keep the devil down.”

Hitting streaming services in November 2024, the fourth track on this album was the final single ahead of the album’s release. “Drums of Death” is an enthusiastic synth beat featuring heavy influence from the underground club scene. Produced by Koreless, twigs’ main collaborator on the entire project, this track paves the way for other avant-garde club tracks that do not strictly belong to one context.

The spotlight track “Room Of Fools” was born during a rave twigs attended in Prague, where she conceived the idea of “EUSEXUA.” Reminiscent of early Björk projects, this track features multiple rhythmic motifs to drive the sonic and lyrical environments twigs creates. The chorus of this track revolves around the unforeseen communion between two strangers in the club. In this twigs sings, “This room of fools / We make something together / We’re open wounds / Just bleeding out the pressure.”

Taking to her Instagram to announce the album on Sept. 13, 2024, twigs wrote, “We make love to the booming thud of culture.” Mirroring her own words in the form of a song, “Room of Fools” leaves behind the obstructions and stressors of our dynamic lives to continue dancing, even when it appears impossible. twigs recognizes that this is a seemingly immature reaction to our ongoing lives but insists that a room filled with dancing fools is the purest form of authenticity and individuality.

The eighth track on this album “Childlike Things” embraces the fleeting moments of adolescence. The chorus of this song embraces this theme, stating, “Where the wild things are, I will be / Lost in a world of childlike things and fantasies.” Referencing the children’s story “Where the Wild Things Are,” twigs brings North West onto the track to deliver a rap verse in Japanese.

The following track, “Striptease,” is an instant classic with both addictive choruses and verses. First teased on her Instagram in November of 2022, twigs eventually debuted this track on Calvin Klein’s socials as she was announced an ambassador for the Spring 2023 campaign. Her campaign received various backlash for its seemingly scandalous nature and was eventually banned by the Advertising Standards Authority upon accusation of sexual objectification.

Even so, this track directly embraces the hedonistic and instinctive dances born in the club, freeing your body from its pre-programmed movements. Alluding to the subsequent pain her partner is causing her, twigs sings, “Silk for my tears / And lace for my fears / I’m stripping apart till my pain disappears.” Over a synthesized bass brimming with layers of vocals, twigs makes you want to twist and turn, while she twists a poetic knife into the listener’s heart.

The closing track on this album, “Wanderlust,” is a well-crafted synth ballad that features various broken chords from a loose electric guitar. As the song progresses twigs continues to display her vocal range soaring overtop the accompanying production. Following the second verse a dance beat creeps in, erupting into a euphoric sonic environment.

In the closing line of the chorus, twigs sings, “See me when I’m here, but I’m lost / In the pure wanderlust / give me pure wanderlust.” Navigating the world of life and death, twigs evaluates her romantic lovers as branches of her growing tree of life.