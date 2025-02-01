A&C streaming guide: February flicks

If you’re a victim of never knowing what to watch on your chosen streaming platforms, or not even knowing what to search for, look no further. This curated list features new premieres coming to major streaming services throughout the entire month of February. From musical lovers to true crime enthusiasts, this guide has something for everyone to ensure your downtime is nothing but relaxing.

Netflix

“Kinda Pregnant” Movie Premiere, Feb. 5

Starring Amy Schumer, this new Netflix romantic comedy features a character so jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy that she fakes her own. While caught up in the lie, Schumer’s character meets the man of her dreams, but their romance is complicated by her fake pregnancy.

“Sweet Magnolias” Season 4, Feb. 6

In the fourth season of this Netflix series, viewers will reunite with three best friends and their Southern charm. Season three premiered in 2020, leaving a high number of viewers anxiously awaiting the return of the best friends as they navigate their very different lives.

“I Am Married…But!” Series Premiere, Feb. 14

This new romcom series sheds a realistic light on what a relationship looks like once the excitement and bliss of being a newlywed couple fades. In 12 episodes, viewers will see the featured couple face hardships when I-ling, played by Alice Ko, becomes tired of living with her in-laws after three years.

Max

“We Live in Time” Movie Streaming Premiere, Feb. 7

After earning $42 million in the box office during its time in theatres in 2024, fans will finally be able to watch stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s on-screen romance and the challenges that come with it from the comfort of their couch.

“Waitress: The Musical” Movie Streaming Premiere, Feb. 14

With an almost four-year run on Broadway from April 2016 to January 2020, this musical film is a great way to satisfy your inner theatre kid. The soundtrack was written by pop star Sara Bareilles, and it features the popular “When He Sees Me” and “She Used to be Mine.” Follow waitress Jenna, played by Bareilles, as she enters a baking contest as a way to reconnect with herself.

Hulu

“Sly Lives!” Documentary Premiere, Feb. 13

This documentary analyzes the rise and fall of the band Sly & The Family Stone, and the life of their leader, Sly Stone. By featuring interviews with the band and family members, the documentary aims to highlight the struggles Black artists face while achieving success.

“Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke” Limited Series Premiere, Feb. 27

After mom-blogger Ruby Franke was arrested in 2023 for child abuse, the more than 2 million subscribers to the 8 Passengers YouTube channel were left in shock. In this docuseries, two of Franke’s children and husband open up about their untold story.

Disney+

“Harlem Ice” Series Premiere, Feb. 12

For lovers of ice skating, enjoy this five-part documentary that follows a competitive figure skating team from Harlem. This series is an inclusive look into their season as they navigate the artistic sport as girls of color.

“Win or Lose” Series Premiere, Feb. 19

In Pixar’s first-ever series, viewers will get to see the unique perspectives of eight new characters and to discover how they each are intertwined. At the heart of the story, everyone is preparing for a championship softball game, but in their own ways.

Amazon Prime

“My Fault: London” Movie Premiere, Feb. 14

Based on the first book in Mercedes Ron’s bestselling “Culpable” trilogy, this movie follows an 18-year-old girl who moves to the U.S. from London after her mom falls in love with a wealthy man. However, once she meets her step-brother, the two develop feelings for each other while she attempts to adjust to her lavish new lifestyle.

“House of David” Series Premiere, Feb. 27

This biblical series tells the story of King Saul of Israel and the loss of his power to a much less qualified David. Follow as David fills his shoes and becomes one of the most renowned kings in history.

Live TV

The Grammys, Sunday, Feb. 2 on CBS

Stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Beyoncé and Charli xcx are nominated for music’s top awards. For fashion, performances and all things music, this award show is the thing to watch.

Super Bowl LIX, Sunday, Feb. 9 on FOX