New Music Friday

From surprises during a Grammy commercial break to numerous album releases this week, February’s first Friday in music did not disappoint.

On their latest single “Berry Herman,” Ritchy Mitch and the Coal Miners dive into their distinct new-wave rock sound. Following their exponential rise in popularity from TikTok in 2022 with their track “Evergreen,” RMCM is an innovative force in folk and alternative music.

The long-awaited sophomore album from the face of New York’s indie scene, Inhaler, releases this week, featuring the lyrically crucifying album closer, “Little Things.” The band’s second studio album solidifies their place in post-grunge rock with personal lyricism and meticulously layered harmonies.

On his new album, “Polari,” Olly Alexander escapes into his latest sonic adventure, dance-pop. Providing deeply personal and sensual lyrics that explore queer love, Alexander is creating a new standard for “gaypop.” The track “Make Me A Man” dives into the difficulties of queer romance in a world of toxic masculinity.

“Looking Dead At The Function” is a standout track off the latest album from five-piece indie rock band Sarah and the Sundays. Elaborating on their psychedelic and ethereal sound, haunting synths elevate the simplistic guitar chords, laying the groundwork for their personal and poignant lyricism. Their third studio album “Like A Damn Dog” is out now.

Premiering during the 67th Grammy Awards, “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga, is the follow-up single for her seventh studio album set to release on March 7, “Mayhem.” The typical Gaga club classic features her return to a dance and house sound similar to her albums “ARTPOP” and “The Fame Monster.”

“All I Ever Asked” by Rachel Chinouriri featuring sombr is the upcoming remix of Chinouriri’s hit song. Off her debut album, “What A Devastating Turn Of Events,” this spotlight track showcases Chinouriri’s angelic vocals and gripping production style.

Kevin Atwater’s latest single “the cage,” is the lead single for his debut album “Achilles.” After finding his niche on TikTok, Atwater’s heart-wrenching ballads blew up and he became an indie-folk staple. “the cage” expands upon his poetic and identity-embracing songwriting, while accompanied by his simple yet emotional guitar.