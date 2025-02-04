Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open in Boone

An Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be taking the former space of Big Lots located in the New Market Center.

According to a press release from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., the company acquired the leases of former Big Lots spaces around the country that were closed due to bankruptcy through a bid.

“These stores line up very well with Ollie’s in terms of size of the stores, lease terms, customer demographics, and are located in communities in our existing trade areas,” Eric van der Valk, president of Ollie’s, said in the release.

The Ollie’s store has not been set up yet, with the exception of a banner displayed outside the building, as Big Lots shopping carts, color scheme and empty shelves can be seen through the windows.

Ollie’s inventory consists of bed and bath, food, books, stationery, houseware, health and beauty, toys and more. According to their website, they are also the “largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”