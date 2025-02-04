The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to open in Boone

Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
February 4, 2025
Hayden Wittenborn
The building set to become the location of the new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Jan. 30 is located in New Market Center. It was previously a Big Lots.

An Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be taking the former space of Big Lots located in the New Market Center.

According to a press release from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc., the company acquired the leases of former Big Lots spaces around the country that were closed due to bankruptcy through a bid.

A banner announcing the arrival of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in New Market Center was blown down by strong winds on Jan. 30. (Hayden Wittenborn)

“These stores line up very well with Ollie’s in terms of size of the stores, lease terms, customer demographics, and are located in communities in our existing trade areas,” Eric van der Valk, president of Ollie’s, said in the release. 

The Ollie’s store has not been set up yet, with the exception of a banner displayed outside the building, as Big Lots shopping carts, color scheme and empty shelves can be seen through the windows.

Ollie’s inventory consists of bed and bath, food, books, stationery, houseware, health and beauty, toys and more. According to their website, they are also the “largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”

The media contact for Ollie’s did not respond for comment by the time of publication.

Jenna Guzman
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a senior journalism and public relations double major with a media studies minor. This is her fourth year working for The Appalachian.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
