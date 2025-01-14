Over Yonder of Valle Crucis to close permanently

Over Yonder, a restaurant located in Valle Crucis, will close permanently, holding its last day of service on Sunday.

The establishment, which served “classic Appalachian food” with a modern twist, cited its reason for closure as financial strain due to Hurricane Helene, according to the restaurant’s website.

“It’s no secret that we’ve been struggling to survive as a business in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. So many in our community are,” wrote chef and owner Andy Long. “The debris piles and washed-out bridges we see everyday serve as constant reminders that we are far from “business as usual” in WNC, and losing October just isn’t something we can financially overcome, leaf money is what keeps the heat on and the staff paid through the Winter.”

Long opened Over Yonder along with Mast Farm Inn in 2014 on the former homestead of the Taylor family, who were one of the founding families of Valle Crucis.

The establishment was previously set to close Jan. 11, but an update was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page announcing the extension of service to Jan. 19 after receiving an outpour of support from the community.

“It’s impossible for us to describe what the last two weeks have been like. So many of y’all have stopped by to show your support, and many more have called and emailed and sent sweet messages on social media,” the post reads. “Unfortunately we can’t keep this moment going forever, but we are going to prolong this goodbye a little longer.”

A list of the restaurant’s business hours can be found on its website, with lunch being served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner being served from 5-8 p.m. on its final day of service.

Long expressed his gratitude for his team and patrons who have supported the restaurant over its 10-year run.

“Hopefully Yonders can come back one day in one form or another,” he wrote on Over Yonder’s website. “In the meantime hug your neighbors, tell your friends and family how much you love them, and hold close the things and moments you cherish.”

The restaurant has been featured in publications such as Our State and Garden & Gun, where it has been described as an influential business in the community and surrounding areas.

Husband and wife Mike and Tammy Devine visited the restaurant to dine during its final days.

“We’ve been here a few years ago and heard it was closing so we thought we’d come before it closes,” Tammy Devine said.

The couple said they enjoyed their previous experience at the restaurant with their daughter and son-in-law.

“The food was fantastic,” Mike Devine said. “The service was nice, it was very personal.”

Mike Devine said he wished the restaurant did not have to close and that it was unfortunate to see a local business close as a result of the storm.

Former Over Yonder employee Noah Jennings also visited the restaurant during its final days to show his support and appreciation.

Jennings said his time at Over Yonder was one of his favorite working experiences he’s had.