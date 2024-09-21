The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
Time to Fuel Up: Sheetz officially opens in Boone

Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
September 20, 2024
Hayden Wittenborn
Manager Laura Jean cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Sheetz in Boone on Sept. 19. Jean is joined by staff members for the ceremony.

Sheetz opened up its new Boone location on Thursday with special giveaways and speakers at the event. The pumps were packed with customers and people lined up inside to grab something off of the Sheetz menu. 

Customers were able to join a raffle where they could win Sheetz gas for a year, two tickets to the App State vs. South Alabama game, a basketball hoop and much more. Free drinks and coffee were also offered throughout the event. 

The grand opening began at 9 a.m. and included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the staff and managers. Hospitality Manager Tim Satterfield has worked for Sheetz for five years and says he helped open up the Wilkesboro location before coming to Boone. 

Construction for the store began in July.

We had a whole week of literally just setting up the store,” Satterfield said, “Sheetz puts up their stores really fast.”

The grand opening of Sheetz on the corner of New Market Boulevard and East King Street took place on Sept. 19. Many customers showed up to celebrate the new gas station. (Hayden Wittenborn)

During the grand opening, Special Olympics Global Messenger Elizabeth Presnell gave a speech about the partnership between Sheetz and the Special Olympics.

“We also always bring attention to Special Olympics because we do a lot of charity work for them,” Satterfield said.

Sheetz has been a partner of the Special Olympics since 1991, raising money for donations to the organization.

Manager Laura Jean cut the ribbon at the ceremony and gave a speech about the company and the team that made the opening possible.

Jean asked the crowd that in turn for their hard work, they give Sheetz their brand loyalty and positive feedback. During her speech, another employee walked around to hand out Sheetz cards.

To close, Jean asked customers to hold up their Sheetz cards and to yell the Boone motto, “live it up,” on the count of three.  

Sheetz offers a variety of products such as gas, ready-made food, snacks and drinks. The new Boone location is on the corner of New Market and East King Street and is open 24/7.

