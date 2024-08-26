The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App State celebrates new parking deck with ribbon-cutting ceremony

Sam Deibler, Associate News Editor154 Views
August 26, 2024
Taylor Ward
Interim Chancellor Heather Norris (center left) cuts the ribbon alongside John Morrison (center right) and several other collaborators celebrating the completion of the Holmes Drive Parking Deck on Aug. 22. Construction on the parking deck started in June of last year.

App State held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Holmes Drive Parking Deck on Thursday to celebrate its completed construction.

The ceremony began with remarks from Interim Chancellor Heather Norris, President of New Atlantic Contracting John Morrison and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs J.J. Brown. Around 40 people attended.

During her remarks, Norris thanked those involved with the project and said the deck will alleviate needs for more available and accessible campus parking.

“Just over 14 months ago, John’s team broke ground on this much-needed parking facility,” Norris said. “We will cut the ribbon to officially open the Holmes Drive Parking Deck, which I must say, and I’m sure you’ll agree, is one of the most attractive decks I have ever seen.”

The Holmes Drive Parking Deck stands tall at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 22. The new parking deck was recently completed by App State in collaboration with New Atlantic Contracting. (Taylor Ward)

The six-floor, 600-space deck, designed and built by Winston-Salem-based New Atlantic Contracting, replaced the former Holmes surface parking lot. The deck adds 460 spaces for daily faculty, staff and student parking and eventgoers heading to the Holmes Convocation Center, which connects to the deck’s second floor via an enclosed glass walking bridge.

Norris said while the deck’s construction was self-liquidating, meaning the university used its own funds, guidance from the state legislature was crucial to the project’s success. 

During his remarks, Morrison commended App State’s construction management program and praised the work of Dylan Reed, an App State alumnus who graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in building sciences. Reed joined New Atlantic Contracting in October as an intern and assisted with the project on-site until its completion.

“The building became like an extension of the classroom for him,” Morrison said. 

New Atlantic Contracting hired Reed full time in June.

Reed said some of his duties included studying drawings and coordinating with subcontractors. He reflected on challenging aspects of the project, including inclement weather and the site’s size.

“We had a 300-ton crane shoved into a 40-foot-by-40-foot crane path and tractor trailers full of concrete,” Reed said. “It was a very, very tight space, but we made it work.”

Morrison also recognized junior construction management majors James Poe and Caden Young, who both interned for New Atlantic Contracting during the summer and will intern again next summer.

After speaking, Norris invited anyone involved with the project to stand behind her as she cut the ribbon.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$25
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Sam Deibler
Sam Deibler, Associate News Editor
Sam Deibler (he/him) is a sophomore journalism major from Shelby, NC. This is his second year writing for The Appalachian.
Taylor Ward
Taylor Ward, Photojournalist
Taylor Ward (she/her) is a senior psychology major from Ocean Isle Beach, NC. This is her fourth year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$25
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal