App State celebrates new parking deck with ribbon-cutting ceremony

App State held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Holmes Drive Parking Deck on Thursday to celebrate its completed construction.

The ceremony began with remarks from Interim Chancellor Heather Norris, President of New Atlantic Contracting John Morrison and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs J.J. Brown. Around 40 people attended.

During her remarks, Norris thanked those involved with the project and said the deck will alleviate needs for more available and accessible campus parking.

“Just over 14 months ago, John’s team broke ground on this much-needed parking facility,” Norris said. “We will cut the ribbon to officially open the Holmes Drive Parking Deck, which I must say, and I’m sure you’ll agree, is one of the most attractive decks I have ever seen.”

The six-floor, 600-space deck, designed and built by Winston-Salem-based New Atlantic Contracting, replaced the former Holmes surface parking lot. The deck adds 460 spaces for daily faculty, staff and student parking and eventgoers heading to the Holmes Convocation Center, which connects to the deck’s second floor via an enclosed glass walking bridge.

Norris said while the deck’s construction was self-liquidating, meaning the university used its own funds, guidance from the state legislature was crucial to the project’s success.

During his remarks, Morrison commended App State’s construction management program and praised the work of Dylan Reed, an App State alumnus who graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in building sciences. Reed joined New Atlantic Contracting in October as an intern and assisted with the project on-site until its completion.

“The building became like an extension of the classroom for him,” Morrison said.

New Atlantic Contracting hired Reed full time in June.

Reed said some of his duties included studying drawings and coordinating with subcontractors. He reflected on challenging aspects of the project, including inclement weather and the site’s size.

“We had a 300-ton crane shoved into a 40-foot-by-40-foot crane path and tractor trailers full of concrete,” Reed said. “It was a very, very tight space, but we made it work.”

Morrison also recognized junior construction management majors James Poe and Caden Young, who both interned for New Atlantic Contracting during the summer and will intern again next summer.