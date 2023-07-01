App+State+announces+changes+to+campus+parking

University Services announced updates to campus parking regulations including increased permit prices, new parking hours and different types of permits in an email sent to students Wednesday.

For the 2023-24 school year, standard parking permits will allow permit holders to park in designated lots from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays.

Previously, students without a permit were allowed to park on campus after 5 p.m. for free. Students who do not have standard permits and wish to park on campus between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. must now purchase evening permits.

Students without permits are allowed to park on campus for free after 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Additionally, students can park without a permit during weekends unless a football game is being held.

Students wishing to park motorcycles on campus must purchase a motorcycle permit which is valid from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays.

Some are in opposition to the extension of hours, and an online petition was started by Kayden Cox on June 29, originally calling for 1,500 signatures.

The petition description says implementing the new hours will negatively impact students and Boone residents, make it “must more difficult” for off-campus students to participate in campus activities, create a “socioeconomic barrier” and generate safety concerns.

“It is of the upmost importance to express our concerns about this new parking pass before the upcoming school year begins and before students start buying these passes as a last resort,” says the description.

The petition updated its signature goal to 2,500 and again to 5,000 after surpassing 2,500 signatures on Friday night.

“School clubs will lose attraction and attendance will decrease because of inability to park,” posted Katie Adams in the petition comment section.

“7 pm is insanity and dangerous for those who don’t feel safe walking at night which is most of year at that time,” commented Tobin Centamore.

Another change made to the parking regulations for the upcoming school year involves permit pricing.

According to App State’s parking website, the prices for parking permits have changed for the 2023-24 school year. Permits for Appalachian 105, Greenwood/South, Hill Street, State Farm, Appalachian Heights, Mountaineer and Mountain Laurel are $360 per year, a $60 increase from last school year.

Permits for the Blue Ridge Parking District and Rivers Street Parking Deck cost $720 per year, a $120 increase from last school year.

Evening permits for students without a standard permit who wish to park from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. cost $120 per year.

The student parking website says that motorcycle permits also cost $120 per year, but the locations for motorcycle parking have not been finalized. Motorcycle permits cannot be purchased online and must be purchased in person according to the permit description.

Registration dates for parking vary according to the number of earned credit hours a student has. Seniors must have 90 or more hours to register, juniors must have 60-89 hours, sophomores must have 30-59, and freshmen must have 0-29.

Graduate students can register starting July 10, at 10 a.m. Seniors can register July 13, at 10 a.m., juniors can register July 17, at 10 a.m., sophomores can register July 20, at 10 a.m. and freshmen can register July 24, at 10 a.m.