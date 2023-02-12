Winter weather causes limited service, parking spaces

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Watauga County that remains in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.

Heavy wet snow is anticipated along with icy conditions. There is a predicted 2 to 6 inches, with 6 to 10 inches possible above 4,000 feet elevation. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.

The winter weather comes with several impacts. Traveling may be difficult due to fallen tree limbs and power outages. According to the National Weather Service, only travel if absolutely necessary. If you have to travel, make sure to take precautions. It could be icy or slick on sidewalks and streets on campus and in town, so take adequate safety measures.

App State’s Mountaineer Safe Walk will not operate Saturday or Sunday due to potential winter weather conditions.

“Should you need emergency assistance on campus, App State Police (APD) is available 24/7. Safe Walk will resume services on Monday, Feb. 13,” wroteAndy Stephenson, director of public safety and chief of police in an email sent out to students.

Courtesy, non-emergency medical transports will also not operate starting Saturday at 8 p.m. Services will continue on Monday at 8 a.m.

With the upcoming forecast, select campus parking areas will be closed to all traffic beginning at 5 p.m. Feb.11 to allow snow removal crews to clear these parking areas.

The closed parking lots include:

Top level of Blue Ridge Parking Deck.

Top level of College Street Parking Deck.

Top level of Rivers Street Parking Deck.

Peacock Lot.

Duncan Rankin Lot.

Garwood Lot.

Holmes Lot.

John E. Thomas Lot.

According a Saturday Instagram post from the Town of Boone , “Due to the amount of snow forecasted, we anticipate the need to haul snow from the downtown area beginning Sunday evening through Monday morning.”

In the post, they have asked students and citizens to take note of the red and white “Emergency Snow Route” signs that are placed throughout downtown Boone.

Cars that are parked in these areas will be towed. Between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. is when most of the snow plowing takes place. Parking in the street blocks snow removal and it is strictly prohibited. Any cars parked on the street will be towed.