New Music Friday March 7

As spring break approaches, it is normal to grow tired of an old playlist and the same songs you’ve been listening to since last summer. Luckily, this week’s hottest releases alleviate that frustration, providing exciting new tunes to your rotation.

The Grammy-winning rapper Doechii has released her latest track “Anxiety,” following its exponential traction on social media. Originally posted to her YouTube, Doechii freestyles over the production of Gotye’s 2012 hit “Somebody That I Used To Know.” Originally released as a feature on Sleepy Hallow’s track of the same title, Doechii has invited everyone to join her in the swamp with the release of her solo version.

While pop music is certainly in a revolutionary state, it would not be the same without a return from the original monster herself, Lady Gaga. Her seventh studio album, “MAYHEM,” incorporates sonic and lyrical themes throughout her career. The electro-grunge track “Perfect Celebrity” is a large insight into the inspiration behind the album, detailing her relationship with fame both in the public and private eye.

Leading up to the release of his next album, Jack Van Cleaf has released his latest single, “Smoker.” This lyrically vulnerable song that follows a simple guitar displays a sense of nostalgia for the singer-songwriter as he dips into his past. Van Cleaf analyzes his internalized shame over an expanding guitar, announcing his presence as someone he never thought he’d become, a smoker.

The release of Kevin Atwater’s debut album “Achilles” marks a defining start for this young singer-songwriter’s career. One notable track, “origami roses,” follows Atwater’s standard style of songwriting with honest storytelling that dissects the hurt and healing queer love carries. Teasing the track on his Instagram, “origami roses” presents a sound similar to that of Adrianne Lenker and Noah Kahan, leaving any fan of folk music excited for “Achilles.”

Rachel Chinouriri has announced her upcoming extended project with the release of its lead single titled “Can we talk about Isaac?” The UK-based rising popstar has recently begun her run as an opener for Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short ‘n Sweet” tour across Europe. Cementing her sonic presence in the industry, Chinouriri’s latest track identifies her sound within the post-alternative realm of pop music.

The five-piece indie rock band Dogpark has released their latest extended project, titled “Until The Tunnel Vision Melts.” With a sensational guitar accompaniment, the track “Dreamwalker” will have you wishing you were in the front row of the band’s New York City release show. Dogpark emulates the identity of an up-and-coming rock band, reminiscent of The Backseat Lovers and the Arctic Monkeys.