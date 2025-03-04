Categories:

Queer UNchurch finds community in a secular space

Byline photo of Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
March 3, 2025
Attendees participate in ecstatic dance during the “Divine Feminine” service on Feb. 6, 2024. Courtesy of Em Player, photo by Camille Kerner
Attendees participate in ecstatic dance during the “Divine Feminine” service on Feb. 6, 2024. Courtesy of Em Player, photo by Camille Kerner

A spiritual community has emerged in Boone, offering an alternative to traditional church services. The Boone Queer UNchurch merges music, art and inclusive practices to create a community for those seeking spirituality outside of institutional religion. 

The idea of the UNchurch began in 2023 when roommates and App State graduates Em Player and Maya Carr decided one Sunday to attend a Southern Baptist church service across the street from their home in Boone. 

Player recalled the preacher had said some things that resonated with her.

“He was talking about how we’re all longing for Eden — like, we’re all longing for something in our soul that is not being fulfilled,” Player said. 

Em Player and Maya Carr embrace one another during Player’s final show at Lilly’s Snack Bar on April 6. Courtesy of Em Player, photo by Rebecca Stickler

Carr enjoyed parts of the service as well. 

“We sang some hymns, and I did feel the spirit of Christ rise up within me and that was the best part of church,” Carr said. 

They both said they missed the community but were quickly reminded why they did not attend church regularly. Further into the sermon, Player found herself disagreeing with the preacher. 

“I remember this one line he said, and he was like, ‘Not only did she betray God, but she also betrayed her husband and that is the worst sin of all,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no,’” Player said.

Following the service, Player realized she missed the singing and there were not many places to experience worship-like music outside of a performance setting. 

Player later posted on her Instagram story asking who would like to attend a gay church and received many responses. 

The first event was held at the Boone Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Nov. 21, 2023. Player began the service by speaking about her relationship with Christianity and the church. In between service segments, music was played, including songs such as “Take Me to Church” by Hozier and “Girls Against God” by Florence + the Machine. 

Instead of receiving the blood and body of Christ in the form of wafers and wine, Carr led attendees in a pleasure-with-food meditation where they experienced the strawberry as a gift from the Earth.

Responses from the tithe bowl passed around during the first service on Nov. 21, 2023. Courtesy of Em Player

Before her closing words, Player passed around a tithe bowl, a container typically used in religious institutions to collect monetary contributions of one-tenth of your income, but was instead filled with note cards. The tithe bowl encouraged people to answer three questions: What do you miss about the church? What do you resent about the church? What did you gain from this experience?

Multiple services have been held since and most include themes such as “Chosen Family” and “The Divine Feminine.” Playlists are created for each service to coincide with the theme. 

Co-director of Queer UNchurch Grapes Dove said the service typically starts with ecstatic dance. 

Inspired by research conducted at the Asheville Movement Collective, Player’s senior honors thesis, “Queer Christianity,” defines ecstatic dance as “an inner/outer journey, an authentic moving meditation where presence and ecstasy can be experienced.”

“Em and I quickly realized those need to be done in the beginning of a service just because it opens everyone up, and everyone feels a little bit more comfortable,” Dove said.

The dance is then followed by various speakers who speak on the theme. 

“We had some people from Haus of Liqueur come and talk at our ‘Chosen Family’ one,” Dove said.

The “Chosen Family” service also included a poem by Carr:

“My friends are warm ovens and soft cotton pillows. My friends are ‘she’s hungry, too’ and ‘let me make you something to eat.’ They are laughing so loudly and crying with me. They see the best in me and remind me of it always.”

Em Player begins the “Divine Feminine” service with a speech about femininity on Feb. 6, 2024. Courtesy of Em Player, photo by Camille Kerner

“The Divine Masculine” service was led by Dove and included a drag performance by Dorian Grindr, a poem reading by Clover Bright and a musical performance by Nathan Asher. Songs such as “Growing Sideways” by Noah Kahan and “My Old Man” by Mac DeMarco accompanied the service. 

The organization is welcome to all regardless of religious background or sexual orientation. 

“It’s not anti-Christian; it’s maybe anti-institutional church, and I don’t want anyone, regardless of their religious beliefs or backgrounds, to feel like they don’t have a place there,” Player said.

Player has since moved to New York City, but the UNchurch continues on today under Dove.

 “I couldn’t imagine a better person to carry it on,” Player said. “I am beyond ecstatic that it is something that is continuing in my absence.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6821
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

More to Discover
More in A&C
Playlist of the week: Acoustics of the 97th Academy Awards
Playlist of the week: Acoustics of the 97th Academy Awards
App at a glance: March 3 – 9
App at a glance: March 3 – 9
A&C Streaming Guide: March movie madness
A&C Streaming Guide: March movie madness
Allie Colleen performs with Adam Church Band at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb. 27. Courtesy of Bev Moser.
Allie Colleen performs at the Appalachian Theater
New Music Friday Feb. 28
New Music Friday Feb. 28
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Love is in the air in Scotland
‘The Bachelor’ recap: Love is in the air in Scotland
More in Movers and Creators
Creator and owner of Peak Positive Dez Ross wears the Peak+ hoodie for its rerelease on the website in late 2024. He also shows off the white Starchasers. Courtesy of Dez Ross taken by Andrew Lanphear
From an idea to 4-year anniversary: The story of Peak Positive
Jaidyn Toomey holds the 7th issue of “The Collective” from Spring 2024 while sitting on the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts stairs on Jan. 17. Toomey helped to organize the cover shoot of “The Collective” Spring 2024 issue. Ashton Woodruff
How Jaidyn Toomey redefines style, representation in campus fashion
The campus manager of Student-Made App State Bella Ladue poses outside of Belk Library on Nov. 1.
Campus organizations’ goals for a ‘mighty’ New Year
Sculpture Center crew pour their heart into local art
Sculpture Center crew pour their heart into local art
Retiree writing group tells stories from the foothills
Retiree writing group tells stories from the foothills
"Spring Awakening" production cast goes virtual with musical performance
More in Top Stories
Debris catches on fire by the Greenway Trail during a controlled burn by the Boone Fire Department on March 3.
Controlled burn occurs on Greenway
An empty road is occupied only by the crossing deer at the corner of Junaluska Road and Summit Road. The neighborhood is serenaded by birds chirping, wind chimes and the sound of your own feet.
Watauga High School teacher starts Junaluska history project
Newly elected Chancellor Heather Norris answers questions during a news conference following the celebration event on Feb. 27.
Heather Norris elected as App State’s eighth chancellor
EDITORIAL: History cannot be forgotten
EDITORIAL: History cannot be forgotten
A fallen trail sign propped up against a tree that points in the direction of the continuation of the Boone Fork Trail on Feb. 9.
Boone Fork Trail recovery efforts continues
OPINION: Birth control is a healthcare necessity
OPINION: Birth control is a healthcare necessity
Donate to The Appalachian
$6821
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal