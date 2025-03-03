App at a glance: March 3 – 9

Monday, March 3

Job Preparedness with the Career Development Center and NRHH

The Career Development Center and National Residence Hall Honorary are teaming up on Monday night from 7-8 p.m. to help students prepare for job applications. Whether it is an internship, part-time or full-time job you are looking for, the development center and NRHH will be here to help you with your resume, cover letters and professional headshots.

Paddleboard Dodgeball at SRC

Join the Student Recreation Center in the pool for weekly paddleboard dodgeball from 7:30-8:30 p.m. It is dodgeball but with a watery twist — participants must balance on their boards while throwing, dodging and catching foam balls.

Jazz at Crossroads

The Hayes School of Music and Campus Dining partner up every Monday night from 7-9 p.m. to bring you live jazz at the Crossroads Coffee House in the Plemmons Student Union. Spectators can enjoy live improvisational jazz while they study and socialize.

Tuesday, March 4

Free Store Road Show

Find the Office of Sustainability’s Free Store on Sanford Mall from 11 a.m. to noon, and use the opportunity to get free clothes and donate your old ones. There will also be members of the Office of Sustainability there to speak with to learn more about diverting waste in the community.

App State Baseball vs. Wake Forest

The Mountaineers will be playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 5 p.m. on the Beaver Field at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium. Tickets are available here.

Drop-In Artmaking at TCVA

Head over to the Moskowitz space at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to let your creative side loose. Intern Reese Clemons will guide attendees through an artmaking workshop inspired by the current exhibitions. All materials will be provided.

Wednesday, March 5

CLIO TALKS: “Will Our Teaching Matter?” with Raymond Jones

Come to Anne Belk Hall Room 240 at 4 p.m. to hear Jones speak on how student teachers can make content relevant to students and explore all the different ways we learn. While this talk is hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences and the Reich College of Education, majors from all fields are welcome to join.

Valentine’s Revisited: An Evening of Jazz with Todd Wright and Friends

The Hayes School of Music is hosting Todd Wright and Friends for a free concert from 8-9:30 p.m. at Rosen Concert Hall. Enjoy a jazz quartet of App State faculty including Todd Wright on saxophone, Andy Page on guitar, Adam Booker on bass and Alfred Sergel IV on drums.

Thursday, March 6

Old-Time Jam at the Jones House

Head over to the Jones House Cultural Center for a community jam session from 7-10 p.m. Bring your old-timey instrument of choice and jam out with musicians young and old, or simply come as you are and enjoy the sounds of Appalachia.

Trivia Night at Crossroads

The Community-Engaged Leadership organization is hosting a trivia night at Crossroads Coffee House from 5-6 p.m. The theme of the questions will be government and history within pop culture and there will be prizes for those who attend.

Friday, March 7

“Grandma’s tree was a wall of photos” Community Weaving at TVCA

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts is hosting artist Andrea Vail to lead a community weaving project from 5-7:30 p.m. with all participants working on a collective project using frames, photo paper and threads. When finished, the work will hang in the Moskowitz Gallery nook and record a snapshot of a moment of togetherness that celebrates the diverse relationships between one another and Appalachia.

Saturday, March 8

Land of Milk and Honey Farms – Lamb Cuddles

Land of Milk and Honey Farms is currently in lambing season, offering weekend appointments to spend time in the pens with the lambs and feed treats to the mother ewes. For more information on where to book an appointment, click here.

Sunday, March 9

Baby Got Brunch

Downtown Boone restaurants are working in collaboration to fundraise for the Colon Cancer Coalition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Baby Got Brunch Crawl. Enjoy brunch bites and beverages from restaurants such as Fizz Ed, Betty’s Biscuits, Lily’s Snack Bar, Wild Craft Eatery and Vidalia Restaurant and Wine Bar and help fundraise in the community.

Indoor Concert: Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer