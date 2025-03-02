Allie Colleen performs at the Appalachian Theater

Country musician Allie Colleen brought her tour to the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb 27. The singer-songwriter was accompanied by Watauga County native and App State alum Adam Church.

After graduating from Belmont University in 2018, Colleen worked in the music industry to make a name for herself, reaching a new height in October and November when she accompanied musician Jelly Roll on his “Beautifully Broken” tour, performing at arenas across the country.

“If we would not have had the underbelly that we had of our own touring world going into an arena tour, we would’ve never been successful on that tour,” Colleen said.

Colleen has amassed over 35,000 listeners on Spotify, with her 2022 single “Halos and Horns” gaining over a million listens. Colleen attributed her love for country music, specifically outlaw country, to its ability to tell stories and its marriage of country and rock influences.

“Country music is the genre of storytelling,” Colleen said. “I can’t think of a single outlaw that’s rememberable without a good story. Our music and the way it’s built out sonically resembles the bands that I grew up listening to, like Evanescence and Three Days Grace partnered with the narratives of the country music I was listening to by Randy Travis, James Taylor and Tim McGraw. I don’t know if it’s for everybody, but I sure do love it.”

The influences of more traditional country and rock music from the 1990s and early 2000s are evident throughout her discography, from her 2021 debut album “STONES” to her most recent EP “Sincerely,” and pairs well with Colleen’s powerful vocals and empowering lyrics. Colleen considers her setlist to be very personal and aims to connect with her audience through her music.

“I would really feel accomplished in my branding and in myself if women left my shows a little more proud to be women,” Colleen said. “Be loud, be the center of attention and be kind.”