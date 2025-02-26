The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Playlist of the week: Spring break shopping spree

Caroline Chapman, A&C Reporter
February 26, 2025
Chloe Pound

As midterms approach, school and overwhelming amounts of homework start to consume students. The good news, however, is that spring break is just around the corner. The countdown has begun, bringing students closer to a much-needed reset to recharge and finish the semester strong. Now is the time to start preparing for the break, and whether you are shopping for a new swimsuit or a new jacket, this playlist will get you in the spirit.

The The’s “This Is the Day” will get you out of bed in a good mood and Doja Cat’s “Go To Town” and “Lost” by T-Dre, Delux and Cali Life Style will accompany you as you cruise into the city and get in that spring break shopping mode. Pop your headphones in and enjoy a fun mix of upbeat genres from artists such as Passion Pit, Björk, ZZ Top and LCD Soundsystem as you shop, getting you right into that vacation headspace. Experience music from Central Africa, the Caribbean and Europe in preparation for wherever your travels may take you. Enjoy yourself while shopping, and let the music get you energized to wrap up your midterms and prepare for spring break!

Caroline Chapman
Caroline Chapman, A&C Reporter
Caroline Chapman (she/her) is a sophomore communications studies major with an art history minor. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
