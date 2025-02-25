AppTV’s creative growth over 10 years on air

While scrolling through endless feeds of entertainment often makes it feel like there is nothing to watch, AppTV provides endless possibilities.

The student-staffed television service, launched in May 2015, features a plethora of programs serving the people of App State’s campus and the surrounding town of Boone.

As the 10th anniversary approaches, AppTV staff reflect on its expansion far beyond its original presence. Upon its debut, the network consisted of only two regular programmed series: The A Game, a sports program, and Religion in Life, a series centered around philosophy and spirituality. While they still produce both programs, AppTV has broadened its artistic horizon by expanding the network’s content to various genres of television, curating programs for news, entertainment and comedy.

A recent addition to the regular programming of AppTV is the new NPR Tiny Desk-esque show, Corner Concerts. Managed by junior electronic media and broadcasting major Nora Yocum, this fresh arrangement of live performances is a must-watch for music lovers across North Carolina.

Featuring local stars such as The Weasels, Cicada and Skydivers, Corner Concerts is a prime example of the network’s pursuit to create quality-driven television. Yocum said she is excited for the future of the program and their partnership with 90.5 WASU-FM, the student-run campus radio station.

“Since it’s one of the first collaborations between AppTV and WASU I think a ton of people are interested in it and very excited about it and that makes me super happy,” Yocum said.

The efforts of collaboration are strong throughout the entirety of AppTV. Yocum has not only seen it through Corner Concerts but also Live at RFG, a television program featuring live performances from local artists filmed on campus in the Robert F. Gilley Recording Studio. Recorded in the studio’s live room, the acoustics capture the authenticity of a live performance.

Working alongside members of the music industry studies recording and production program, Yocum has enjoyed the partnership with the students working at RFG studio.

“I recently found out that the dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts is also the dean of the school of music,” Yocum said. “He is a really big fan of Live at RFG and enjoys the collaboration because he’s involved with both colleges and the students they encompass.”

Beyond live music, AppTV has been no stranger to collaborating with other groups throughout their time at App State.

Senior electronic media and broadcasting major Kylie Karner serves as AppTV’s station manager, overseeing every program associated with the network.

Last November, Appalachian Weekly News, AppTV’s news show, hosted a joint election coverage program with members of 90.5 WASU-FM and The Appalachian.

“Collaborating with other media organizations is always something we try to do more of,” Karner said. “It’s cool to be able to bring what others are good at and what we’re good at and make something beautiful out of it.”

Additionally, Karner and Yocum said they are excited for the upcoming Battle of The Bands this spring, hosted by 90.5 WASU-FM and AppTV, featuring musicians within the community.

Besides uniting with other campus media outlets, AppTV is committed to uplifting members of marginalized groups, allowing students to create programs that echo their voices across Boone. One notable program, Black At App, provides a space for Black students on campus to celebrate their identity and involvement in the community surrounding App State.

“It’s really important to have a space, a dedicated space, a dedicated show where all of the content on it, and all of the stories that we’re telling are Black,” Karner said. “And it’s crucial to have a designated space where those are the voices being amplified and those are the stories being told.”

Black At App started during Karner’s freshman year, making it only three years old. Even though it is relatively new, Karner said it has been rewarding to watch these programs designed for inclusion flourish within AppTV.

Buenos Días Boone is AppTV’s first Spanish-language show and is the only Spanish-speaking program in the area.

Can’t Think Straight is the network’s LGBTQIA+ program that highlights everything queer — silly and serious — around campus.