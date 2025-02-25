Categories:

AppTV’s creative growth over 10 years on air

Byline photo of Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
February 25, 2025
From left, Alec Woods, Lennie Vaillant, Tessa Cokley and Raya Aughtry prepare to film the show Black At App for AppTV at Beasley Media Complex on Feb. 7, 2024.
From left, Alec Woods, Lennie Vaillant, Tessa Cokley and Raya Aughtry prepare to film the show Black At App for AppTV at Beasley Media Complex on Feb. 7, 2024.
Hayden Wittenborn

While scrolling through endless feeds of entertainment often makes it feel like there is nothing to watch, AppTV provides endless possibilities. 

The student-staffed television service, launched in May 2015, features a plethora of programs serving the people of App State’s campus and the surrounding town of Boone. 

As the 10th anniversary approaches, AppTV staff reflect on its expansion far beyond its original presence. Upon its debut, the network consisted of only two regular programmed series: The A Game, a sports program, and Religion in Life, a series centered around philosophy and spirituality. While they still produce both programs, AppTV has broadened its artistic horizon by expanding the network’s content to various genres of television, curating programs for news, entertainment and comedy.

A recent addition to the regular programming of AppTV is the new NPR Tiny Desk-esque show, Corner Concerts. Managed by junior electronic media and broadcasting major Nora Yocum, this fresh arrangement of live performances is a must-watch for music lovers across North Carolina.

Red Bud, a local bluegrass band, performs in AppTV’s studio for a feature during a Corner Concert episode on Feb. 5. (Mady Helt)

Featuring local stars such as The Weasels, Cicada and Skydivers, Corner Concerts is a prime example of the network’s pursuit to create quality-driven television. Yocum said she is excited for the future of the program and their partnership with 90.5 WASU-FM, the student-run campus radio station. 

“Since it’s one of the first collaborations between AppTV and WASU I think a ton of people are interested in it and very excited about it and that makes me super happy,” Yocum said. 

The efforts of collaboration are strong throughout the entirety of AppTV. Yocum has not only seen it through Corner Concerts but also Live at RFG, a television program featuring live performances from local artists filmed on campus in the Robert F. Gilley Recording Studio. Recorded in the studio’s live room, the acoustics capture the authenticity of a live performance.

Working alongside members of the music industry studies recording and production program, Yocum has enjoyed the partnership with the students working at RFG studio. 

“I recently found out that the dean of the College of Fine and Applied Arts is also the dean of the school of music,” Yocum said. “He is a really big fan of Live at RFG and enjoys the collaboration because he’s involved with both colleges and the students they encompass.” 

Beyond live music, AppTV has been no stranger to collaborating with other groups throughout their time at App State. 

An AppTV filming studio that is located on the third floor of Beasley Media Complex on Feb. 14. (Mady Helt)

Senior electronic media and broadcasting major Kylie Karner serves as AppTV’s station manager, overseeing every program associated with the network. 

Last November, Appalachian Weekly News, AppTV’s news show, hosted a joint election coverage program with members of 90.5 WASU-FM and The Appalachian. 

“Collaborating with other media organizations is always something we try to do more of,” Karner said. “It’s cool to be able to bring what others are good at and what we’re good at and make something beautiful out of it.”

Additionally, Karner and Yocum said they are excited for the upcoming Battle of The Bands this spring, hosted by 90.5 WASU-FM and AppTV, featuring musicians within the community. 

Besides uniting with other campus media outlets, AppTV is committed to uplifting members of marginalized groups, allowing students to create programs that echo their voices across Boone. One notable program, Black At App, provides a space for Black students on campus to celebrate their identity and involvement in the community surrounding App State.

The AppTV hallway in Beasley Media Complex on Feb. 14. This hallway houses the film studios and sound rooms that aid in creating content. (Mady Helt)

“It’s really important to have a space, a dedicated space, a dedicated show where all of the content on it, and all of the stories that we’re telling are Black,” Karner said. “And it’s crucial to have a designated space where those are the voices being amplified and those are the stories being told.”

Black At App started during Karner’s freshman year, making it only three years old. Even though it is relatively new, Karner said it has been rewarding to watch these programs designed for inclusion flourish within AppTV. 

Buenos Días Boone is AppTV’s first Spanish-language show and is the only Spanish-speaking program in the area. 

Can’t Think Straight is the network’s LGBTQIA+ program that highlights everything queer — silly and serious — around campus. 

Throughout its first 10 years on campus, AppTV has made strides to amplify student voices within various activities on campus. This foundation will only continue to benefit the organization as they continue to reach broader audiences throughout their future.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in A&C
Alex’s Academy Awards predictions
Alex’s Academy Awards predictions
Theatre and dance professor Marianne Adams practices with senior public relations major Lydia Jacobson in a dance studio in the Varsity Gym on Feb. 14.
Leading with awareness: Marianne Adams’ influence on dance, somatics
Flags line the hallway in Plemmons Student Union to represent the various international App State students on Feb. 12. These flags are meant to be updated every semester to represent all the international students actively attending the university.
Executive orders create ‘uncertainty’ for international students
Boone Docs merchandise is displayed for sale inside the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on Feb. 22
Appalachian Theatre hosts fourth annual Boone Docs Film Festival
App at a glance: Feb. 24 - March 2
App at a glance: Feb. 24 - March 2
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country advertises a workshop with the director of the film “How to Sue the Klan” on Feb. 21.
Boone Docs kicks off with documentary filmmaking workshop
More in People of Boone
Senior marketing major Jaden Hatcher sits in the Summit Hall lobby on Jan. 19. Hatcher is the sole active member of App State’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.
The solo Alpha keeps the letters alive at App State
In a classroom, NCBA professor of banking Harry Davis engages his students in the learning process. Five students who came out of Davis’ classes became bank presidents. Courtesy of Walker College of Business
NC Banker Hall of Famer begins his 47th year at App State
Chelsea Mauney poses in front of Peak Piercings studio located at the High Country Emporium on Aug. 27. The grand opening for Mauney’s self-owned shop occurred in early August after she separated from a well-known piercing and tattoo shop.
Peak Piercing opens in Boone: Chelsea Mauney brings safe, creative body art to the community
Professor Alex Hooker guiding his students through bow movements while practicing a song. Feb. 14, 2024. Hooker’s Appalachian Strings class features both fiddles and banjos, which are taught simultaneously in different parts of the room.
Strings of legacy: Alexander Hooker’s 25-year impact on App State
Photo courtesy of Joseph Davis Studios.
People of Boone: App grad’s exploration of identity, art and self-expression
Zoe Horton is a junior here at App State and she is part of the Mu Omicron Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta. She throws up her sign behind her sorority's plaque at the plots. Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024.
Black Greek life leaders display legacy of unity
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal