Alex’s Academy Awards predictions

Lights, camera, action and glamour. The Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday and is centered on the appreciation of the many films and actors that stood out throughout the year. The Oscars ceremony is one of the biggest nights in Hollywood and these are my predictions of who and what will win in each category. Place your bets, make your predictions and cast your ballot.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

Who should win: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Who will win: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Kieran Culkin has dominated the 2025 awards season with his emotional performance as Benji Kaplan in Jesse Einsenberg’s “A Real Pain,” earning Oscar buzz after winning the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

Though in the industry for over two decades, Culkin received fame as Roman Roy in HBO’s “Succession,” securing his place in Hollywood with a Golden Globe win. Culkin previously flew under the radar for accolades but this awards season has shown not only can he act in dramatic films but he can steal the show in a supporting role, he’s destined to win this award.

An honorable mention goes to Yura Borisov in “Anora.” Borisov managed to pull out a subtle and nuanced character in his role as Igor the henchman, who is tasked with breaking up protagonist Ani and her lover, Ivan.

Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Who should win: Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Who will win: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande has emerged as a serious contender for this award right behind actress Zoe Saldaña for “Emilia Pérez” which has the most Academy nominations this year.

Grande stunned audiences with her performance as Glinda in “Wicked.” In her first titular role on the cinematic screen, she delivered a crowd-pleasing take on the beloved character. Before the controversy with co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, Saldaña seemed unbeatable, but now with Grande’s bubbly yet personal take on the beloved good witch, she has a chance to sweep in and win.

Saldaña sticks out in this film as the conflicted and helpful Mexican lawyer who must deal with the pain of Emilia Perez’s family but her own pain as well. Furthermore, Saldaña will still win this award amidst controversy after taking home a SAG and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress to add to her Golden Globe.

Best Animated Feature:

What should win: “The Wild Robot” Chris Sanders

What will win: “The Wild Robot” Chris Sanders

After winning Best Animated Feature Film at the Golden Globes, “The Wild Robot” is the front runner at the Oscars. A beautifully told story about a robot stranded on an island, its heartfelt message and distinct animation of the island and the robot’s friends lend to its Oscar buzz. “Flow,” an animation about a cat finding refuge on a boat after a flood reminiscent of Noah’s Ark, is also a strong contender for this award and an underdog story should it beat out “The Wild Robot.”

Best Documentary Feature Film:

What should win: “Sugarcane” Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Kassie

What will win: “No Other Land” Yuval Abraham, Basal Adra, Rachel Szor and Hamdan Ballal

“Sugarcane” centers on an investigation into child abuse and missing children at a Native American reservation school. Despite its powerful and heartbreaking story, the film has been largely overlooked this awards season. However, it deserves recognition for shedding light on a marginalized community and their struggles.

“No Other Land” is the clear frontrunner for Best Documentary, as it focuses directly on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Its timely subject matter has garnered significant event attention and praise, as it brings an Israeli and a Palestinian together when the world is so torn morally between this conflict that has been going on for decades.

Best International Feature Film:

What should win: “I’m Still Here” Walter Salles

What will win: “Emilia Pérez” Jacques Audiard

“Emilia Pérez” is the most nominated film at this year’s Oscars and has already swept eight Golden Globes, so many expect it to win at least one Oscar.

Brazilian film “I’m Still Here” still has a chance to make an upset and win because of its characters’ emotional depth and vulnerability. Fernanda Torres’s strong emotional depth and vulnerability as a mother and widow showcases not just her talent but the ensemble cast as well. “I’m Still Here” makes audiences feel for a family that desperately wants the truth from the people meant to protect them but have failed to do so. “Emilia Perez” is still the top contender though because of the many accolades Zoe Saldaña has already received and for the film winning Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes, and history shows that most films that win this award most likely win Best International Feature at the Oscars.

Best Writing (Original Screenplay):

What should win: “Anora” Sean Baker

What will win: “The Brutalist” Brady Corbet

“Anora” has been highly praised throughout this awards season. A touching and painfully realistic story about the lives of sex workers, “Anora” is acclaimed for the film’s acting, directing and screenplay. This original screenplay exemplifies strong character development over other contenders and this is why it should win.

“The Brutalist” won original screenplay at the Golden Globes and director Brady Corbet’s speech about recognizing the artist along with their work will be the reason the Academy ultimately picks this film over “Anora.”

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay):

What should win: “A Complete Unknown” James Mangold

What will win: “Conclave” Peter Straughan

James Mangold is a prolific screenwriter and it comes as no surprise that the man who wrote “Walk The Line” and “Girl, Interrupted” is nominated for “A Complete Unknown.” The dialogue scene when Joan Baez and Bob Dylan sing “It Ain’t Me Babe” deserves an Oscar alone for both characters’ abilities to show how they feel about each other without saying it out loud but through song.

“A Complete Unknown” was a satisfying biopic when it comes to writing, but “Conclave” takes the cake as Peter Straughan has received much critical acclaim for his political thriller screenplay this awards season.

Best Director:

Who should win: Coralie Fargeat “The Substance”

Who will win: Brady Corbet “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat’s Best Director nod was another surprise, but pleasant, nomination. Fargaet’s thriller, “The Substance” revolving around the perception of women’s bodies was jaw-dropping and eye-catching. Fargaet deserves recognition for her magnificently shot film, but without accolades for Best Director this awards season, Brady Corbet will likely beat Fargeat in this category for “The Brutalist.” Brady Corbet has already won Best Director at the Golden Globes and has received praise for making his two-and-a-half-hour epic on American immigration with such a tight budget.

Best Actress in a Leading Role:

Who should win: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Who will win: Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Demi Moore has taken the world by storm with her phenomenal performance as fading actress Elisabeth Sparkle in “The Substance.” Moore won the Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe awards for her performance, so the consensus is Moore is a shoo-in for Best Actress.

Fernanda Torres from the Brazilian film “I’m Still Here” is also nominated and received a Golden Globe for her performance as well and possibly has a chance of beating Moore, but Moore is currently the front runner after winning the SAG award for Best Actress.

Best Actor in a Leading Role:

Who should win: Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Who will win: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet has solidified his spot as an A-list star, yet major awards have eluded him. Chalamet earned his first Oscar nomination in 2018 for “Call Me By Your Name,” and has maintained a steady career since then.

In “A Complete Unknown,” Chalamet delivers a subtle and commendable portrayal of Bob Dylan, capturing the essence of the enigmatic musician. While Chalamet is a strong contender for Best Actor, after winning the SAG award for Best Actor, fierce competition from Adrien Brody in “The Brutalist” and Ralph Fiennes in “Conclave” could once again keep the Oscar just out of reach.

Best Picture:

What should win: “Anora” Sean Baker

What will win: “Anora” Sean Baker

Director Sean Baker’s film “Anora” has been widely praised for its acting, cinematography and screenwriting. Initially not the frontrunner for Best Picture, its momentum shifted following controversies surrounding the lead actress in “Emilia Pérez.” With Baker winning both the Directors Guild of America and Cannes Film Festival awards for directing, “Anora” now leads the betting odds.