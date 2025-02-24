The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

App at a glance: Feb. 24 – March 2

Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
February 24, 2025
Rian Hughes

Monday, Feb. 24

Poverty Simulation #28

Join the Beaver College of Sciences in interacting with a poverty simulation in the Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom from 5-8 p.m. At the simulation, students will take on a “family” and deal with paying bills, allocating funds for groceries and selecting education from an impoverished perspective. The simulation will conclude with a reflection on the experience. 

 

Black Student Association Movie Night

Hosted by the Black Student Association, a film showing of “ATL” starring T.I. and Lauren London will be in Greenbriar Theatre. The showing will be from 7-9:15 p.m., and snacks and drinks will be provided.

 

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Construction, Design and Sustainable Technology Career Fair

The Career Development Center is hosting a career fair with over 75 employers for all students in the sustainable technology and built environment field in Holmes Convocation Center from noon to 3 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to network with future employers who are seeking internship applicants and can practice career-readiness skills. 

 

Climate Resilience Forum

Pathways to Resilience Quality Enhancement Plan is hosting a forum in the Plemmons Student Union Parkway Ballroom from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. about climate change and natural disasters. The forum will be led by Brock Long, the executive chairman of Hagerty Consulting, and Ashley Ward, the director of the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University. 

 

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Internship and Job Fair

The Career Development Center is hosting an internship and job fair with over 130 employers in Holmes Convocation Center from noon to 3 p.m. This fair is open to all students looking to start networking with employers. Students are encouraged to bring a resume and dress in business casual attire.

 

Expressive Arts Open Studio

The Orchesis Alliance is hosting an open art studio from 6-7 p.m. in Reich College of Education room 301 centered around the themes of nature, community, connection and collective grief. The artwork created will be displayed in the Expressive Arts Gallery on the second floor of the Reich College of Education, and all materials will be provided.

 

“Join or Die” Film Screening

Community Engaged Leadership is hosting a film screening of “Join or Die,” a 2023 documentary about civic engagement in the United States. The film follows Robert Putnam, a Harvard professor and social scientist as he examines the efficacy of democracy. The screening will be in the IG Greer Auditorium from 7-9 p.m.

 

Thursday, Feb. 27

Intuitive Eating Workshop

Join Wellness and Prevention Services for a workshop on intuitive eating and how to integrate these practices into everyday life. These workshops will occur weekly in the Wellness and Prevention office in Miles Annas Student Support Center from noon to 1 p.m.

 

Live in the Union Concert

Join APPS in the student union Solarium for a concert featuring bands Dance Below Joy and Housecat. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will run from 7-9 p.m.

 

Friday, Feb. 28

Baseball vs. Gardner Webb

The Mountaineer baseball team will face the Runnin’ Bulldogs at Beaver Field in the Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium starting at 3 p.m. Gardner Webb has a record of 5-4, and App State is 4-3. Tickets are available here.

 

Saturday, March 1

March Day of Service

For Community-Engaged Leadership’s monthly day of service, volunteers will help with cleanup efforts around the High Country. Specific service sites will be announced closer to the event, but interested volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the student union room 138 and depart for service at 9 a.m. The service day will conclude with lunch and a closing reflection at 2:30 p.m.

 

Turchin Center Guided Gallery Conversations

Turchin Center intern Reese Clemons will be hosting a guided gallery discussion at the Turchin Center for Visual Arts from 11 a.m. to noon. Clemons is a senior pursuing an art education degree at App State, and tours are open to all ages. 

 

Sunday, March 2

Baseball vs. Gardner Webb

The Mountaineer baseball team will face the Runnin’ Bulldogs at the Beaver Field in the Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium again this week, starting at 1 p.m. Gardner Webb University has a record of 5-4, and App State is 4-3. Tickets are available here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a sophomore digital journalism major, with a double minor in political science and criminal justice, from Charlotte, NC. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6721
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal