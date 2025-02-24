App at a glance: Feb. 24 – March 2

Monday, Feb. 24

Poverty Simulation #28

Join the Beaver College of Sciences in interacting with a poverty simulation in the Plemmons Student Union Blue Ridge Ballroom from 5-8 p.m. At the simulation, students will take on a “family” and deal with paying bills, allocating funds for groceries and selecting education from an impoverished perspective. The simulation will conclude with a reflection on the experience.

Black Student Association Movie Night

Hosted by the Black Student Association, a film showing of “ATL” starring T.I. and Lauren London will be in Greenbriar Theatre. The showing will be from 7-9:15 p.m., and snacks and drinks will be provided.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Construction, Design and Sustainable Technology Career Fair

The Career Development Center is hosting a career fair with over 75 employers for all students in the sustainable technology and built environment field in Holmes Convocation Center from noon to 3 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to network with future employers who are seeking internship applicants and can practice career-readiness skills.

Climate Resilience Forum

Pathways to Resilience Quality Enhancement Plan is hosting a forum in the Plemmons Student Union Parkway Ballroom from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. about climate change and natural disasters. The forum will be led by Brock Long, the executive chairman of Hagerty Consulting, and Ashley Ward, the director of the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Internship and Job Fair

The Career Development Center is hosting an internship and job fair with over 130 employers in Holmes Convocation Center from noon to 3 p.m. This fair is open to all students looking to start networking with employers. Students are encouraged to bring a resume and dress in business casual attire.

Expressive Arts Open Studio

The Orchesis Alliance is hosting an open art studio from 6-7 p.m. in Reich College of Education room 301 centered around the themes of nature, community, connection and collective grief. The artwork created will be displayed in the Expressive Arts Gallery on the second floor of the Reich College of Education, and all materials will be provided.

“Join or Die” Film Screening

Community Engaged Leadership is hosting a film screening of “Join or Die,” a 2023 documentary about civic engagement in the United States. The film follows Robert Putnam, a Harvard professor and social scientist as he examines the efficacy of democracy. The screening will be in the IG Greer Auditorium from 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Intuitive Eating Workshop

Join Wellness and Prevention Services for a workshop on intuitive eating and how to integrate these practices into everyday life. These workshops will occur weekly in the Wellness and Prevention office in Miles Annas Student Support Center from noon to 1 p.m.

Live in the Union Concert

Join APPS in the student union Solarium for a concert featuring bands Dance Below Joy and Housecat. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will run from 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Baseball vs. Gardner Webb

The Mountaineer baseball team will face the Runnin’ Bulldogs at Beaver Field in the Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium starting at 3 p.m. Gardner Webb has a record of 5-4, and App State is 4-3. Tickets are available here.

Saturday, March 1

March Day of Service

For Community-Engaged Leadership’s monthly day of service, volunteers will help with cleanup efforts around the High Country. Specific service sites will be announced closer to the event, but interested volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the student union room 138 and depart for service at 9 a.m. The service day will conclude with lunch and a closing reflection at 2:30 p.m.

Turchin Center Guided Gallery Conversations

Turchin Center intern Reese Clemons will be hosting a guided gallery discussion at the Turchin Center for Visual Arts from 11 a.m. to noon. Clemons is a senior pursuing an art education degree at App State, and tours are open to all ages.

Sunday, March 2

Baseball vs. Gardner Webb