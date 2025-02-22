New Music Friday Feb. 21

With gusting winds and snow flakes rushing across Boone this week, alternative and indie-rock music perfectly accompanies any moment of stillness in the cold.

Following their string of singles, the psychedelic-folk band Mt. Joy has released their latest track, titled “More More More,” featuring the band’s typical guitar-heavy instrumentation, a soft, soothing organ laid beneath the vocals. Climaxing in typical Mt. Joy fashion, the track explodes into a rich outro with heavy drums and enthusiastic vocals.

While Briston Maroney has been a force in alternative music for nearly a decade, his latest release finds him in the groove of new-wave rock. Guided by his descriptive metaphors of water, “Real Good Swimmer” finds its way to an energetic guitar solo performed by Maroney himself.

“Two Times” is the latest release from indie-rock sensation Blondshell. The acoustic atmosphere developed on this track lays a beautiful foundation for the honest and emotional words spoken. With a voice as angelic as Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries, the simple yet consuming piano and banjo production will have you on your knees.

Indie-pop staple ella jane has returned with another single titled “Seattle.” While many remember her from the bedroom-pop revival of 2020, she has returned with an elevated sound leaning into her vocal performance.

As Perfume Genius gears up to release his long-awaited seventh studio album “Glory,” his latest single features Aldous Harding. “No Front Teeth” is a nostalgic track that reflects on the innocence of youth through the metaphor of losing one’s front teeth. Harding brings angelic vocals onto the track evolving into an ethereal rock outro.

Wolfe is an authentic independent voice in folk and alternative music. His singer-songwriter aesthetic is reminiscent of Iron & Wine, featuring an abundance of instruments. His latest track, “Burial Grounds,” is the lead single for his upcoming EP and explores the double-edged sword of life in the big city.

Indie sensation Wallows has released a new single, “Coffin Change,” to accompany their current “Model & More Tour.” “Coffin Change” is a part of the band’s upcoming EP that will be released strictly on physical vinyl and CD for the 2025 Record Store Day.