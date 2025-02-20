Playlist of the Week: It’s for the better

It’s that time of year again: break-up season. This playlist is all about healing and finding strength in the aftermath. We’ve all gone through a breakup, ‌whether that be romantic, platonic or familial, and had to say a final goodbye. It may not have been the ending we wanted but the one we needed.

Let this playlist escort you through the devastation of letting go. With tracks that reflect the pain and understanding of an inevitable heartbreak and fresh starts.

From the heartbreaking candor of “Whataya Want from Me” by P!NK to the bittersweet melody of “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston, these songs serve as a reminder that even the hardest goodbyes can be the start of something better.

With the reassurance of “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac and the introspection of “November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses, each song tells a tale of tenacity and recognizing when it’s time to go.