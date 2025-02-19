Alexa Rose returns to Jones House Cultural Center Feb. 19

Country-folk musician Alexa Rose will bring her tour to King Street to play a sold-out show on Feb. 19 at the Jones House Cultural Center. The concert will be held inside the intimate Mazie Jones gallery, which holds 40 people at its capacity.

Alexa Rose is no stranger to the Jones House, as she has historically played in the Jones House’s Summer Concert Series and the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival. This event will be her first indoor concert in Boone since 2019.

Hailing from the Alleghany Highlands of West Virginia, Rose follows in the steps of her great-grandfather, who was a bluegrass musician himself. According to her website, Rose is following her great-grandfather’s legacy as a musician.

“Rose’s songs feel like oil paint landscapes of her own life in the mountains, often wringing out the beauty in mundanity and exploring timeless topics,” reads her website. “Her earnest, well-crafted stylings are a multi-layered merger of old country music and traditional folk songs, colored by rock and roll and mountain soul.”

In 2019, Rose won Chris Austin’s Songwriting Contest with the title track of her

debut album, “Medicine For Living.” In 2021, Rose released her sophomore album,

“Headwaters,” and music videos for the tracks “Human” and “Jacket.”

Rose was also featured in Rolling Stone following her 2019 win, with reporter Robert Crawford calling “Medicine For Living” a “swooning, atmospheric ballad, punctuated by guitarist Will Sexton’s ghostly swells and Rose’s woozy, mountain-woman voice.”

Find out more about Rose and future tour dates at her website.