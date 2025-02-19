The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Alexa Rose returns to Jones House Cultural Center Feb. 19

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
February 18, 2025
Country-folk musician Alexa Rose poses in a field with flowers in her jeans. Rose is originally from West Virginia and is following in her great grandfathers footsteps as a musician. Courtesy of Brandon Holder

Country-folk musician Alexa Rose will bring her tour to King Street to play a sold-out show on Feb. 19 at the Jones House Cultural Center. The concert will be held inside the intimate Mazie Jones gallery, which holds 40 people at its capacity. 

Alexa Rose is no stranger to the Jones House, as she has historically played in the Jones House’s Summer Concert Series and the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival. This event will be her first indoor concert in Boone since 2019. 

West Virginian country-folk musician Alexa Rose lays on a bed for a photo to promote her performance during the “1 Night 2 Night 3 Night” Houndmouth Tour in 2023. Courtesy of Brandon Holder

Hailing from the Alleghany Highlands of West Virginia, Rose follows in the steps of her great-grandfather, who was a bluegrass musician himself. According to her website, Rose is following her great-grandfather’s legacy as a musician. 

“Rose’s songs feel like oil paint landscapes of her own life in the mountains, often wringing out the beauty in mundanity and exploring timeless topics,” reads her website. “Her earnest, well-crafted stylings are a multi-layered merger of old country music and traditional folk songs, colored by rock and roll and mountain soul.”

In 2019, Rose won Chris Austin’s Songwriting Contest with the title track of her 

debut album, “Medicine For Living.” In 2021, Rose released her sophomore album, 

“Headwaters,” and music videos for the tracks “Human” and “Jacket.”

Rose was also featured in Rolling Stone following her 2019 win, with reporter Robert Crawford calling “Medicine For Living” a “swooning, atmospheric ballad, punctuated by guitarist Will Sexton’s ghostly swells and Rose’s woozy, mountain-woman voice.”

Find out more about Rose and future tour dates at her website.

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
Nance Onsrud (any pronouns) is a senior english major with a concentration in literary studies and a minor in communications.
