App at a glance: Feb. 18-23

Tuesday, Feb. 18

BSA Annual Blood Drive

The Black Student Association is partnering with the American Red Cross for its annual blood drive to support healthcare research and donate to those in need of blood and plasma. The drive is from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union room 226.

T-Shirt Tote Bag Making

Join GIVE App State, a sustainability and community development club, in turning old T-shirts into tote bags. The event is from 6-7 p.m. in the student union room 229.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

United in Rhythm Drum Circle

Hosted by the Orchesis Alliance and Reich College of Education, this event combines rhythm and self-expression with a drum circle experience in Reich College of Education room 301. All skill levels are welcome and instruments are provided.

Women’s Basketball vs. Marshall

The Mountaineers will face off against the Thundering Herd in Holmes Convocation Center with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Marshall University women’s basketball is 8-18 overall this season and 3-11 in the Sun Belt Conference. App State women’s basketball is 13-12 overall and 9-5 in the Sun Belt.

Thursday, Feb. 20

“Compassionate Communication” Talk

Chris Patti, an associate professor in the Department of Communication and an affiliate of the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies, is hosting a free talk at Turchin Center for the Visual Arts from 7-9 p.m. on using compassionate communication to work with survivors of genocide and trauma. The Zoom link is available by registering here.

Men’s Basketball vs. Georgia Southern

The Mountaineers will face off against the Eagles in Holmes Convocation Center with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. Georgia Southern men’s basketball is 14-13 overall this season and 6-8 in the Sun Belt Conference. App State men’s basketball is 16-10 overall and 9-5 in the Sun Belt.

Friday, Feb. 21

“How to Sue the Klan” Screening and Panel

Directed by Chattanooga-based filmmaker John Beder, “How to Sue the Klan” tells the story of the five black women who sued the Ku Klux Klan in a landmark 1982 civil case. The free film screening begins at 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. After the film, Beder and Chris Moody, a lecturer in the Department of Communication and assistant producer of the film, will hold a panel discussion until 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Boone Docs Film Festival

Featuring eight films celebrating life in Appalachia, the fourth annual Boone Docs Film Festival will commence at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country from 2 to 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m. There will also be filmmaker Q&As and on-stage award presentations for “Judges’ Choice,” “Student Filmmaker” and “People’s Choice” at the conclusion of the festival. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Baseball vs. UMass Lowell in Hickory