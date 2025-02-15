The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Appalachian
The Appalachian
New Music Friday Feb 14.

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
February 14, 2025
Rian Hughes

With releases everywhere from local indie sensations to global pop stars, this week’s hottest releases will delight listeners of any genre. 

Following the success of her two previous singles, Addison Rae returns with her new synth-heavy, club-inspired track, “High Fashion.” Continuing to distance herself from her TikTok era, Rae is slowly solidifying her presence in pop music. With rumors of an upcoming debut album, it is no surprise the release of “High Fashion” was accompanied by a music video

To any fan of the New York garage-rock scene, Laundry Day is a household name. The band’s new single “Other Side Of The World” dives further into their indie rock sound while escaping into reminiscent lyricism.

While everyone may have been rocking to “Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter over the summer, she recently announced the album’s deluxe version. A remix of “Please Please Please” featuring Dolly Parton is one of the many unheard tracks compiled in the deluxe album. Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen have returned to produce and co-write the deluxe album.

Following his EP “SABLE,” released in October 2024, Bon Iver has announced his upcoming record with the release of the single, “Everything Is Peaceful Love.” The upcoming album, “Sable fABLE” was teased with the original EP and provided clarity as to where Iver was heading sonically. “Everything Is Peaceful Love” will dive into Iver’s reimagined folk sound with radiant plucked strings and a subtle pedal steel. 

Local Boone band Midnight Streetfight has released their debut EP, with standout track “Inertia.” Midnight Streetfight has consistently performed around Boone over the last year covering rock anthems ranging from Paramore to Briston Maroney.  

The Lumineers have released their latest full-length album titled, “Automatic.” Celebrating 20 years of songwriting between bandmates Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, this album includes the track “Sunflowers.” Reminiscent of the band’s instrumental track “Patience,” “Sunflowers” incorporates a hauntingly beautiful piano accompaniment. 

Role Model has released the deluxe version of his album “Kansas Anymore,” including four previously unreleased tracks. The final track, “The Longest Goodbye,” also serves as the title of the deluxe edition and rounds out the project providing emotional closure to those listening. 

Announced Wednesday, Rex Orange County and Daniel Caesar have teamed up for the release of two different tracks this Valentine’s Day. “Rearrange My World” and “There’s A Field (That’s Only Yours)” feature personal lyricism sung through emotive vocal performances.

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
