Categories:

‘Slap-happy glassworking’ — Sarah Vaughn installation at BRAHM

Byline photo of Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
February 14, 2025
In “Perpetual” Sarah Vaughn highlights the brokenness of the rocks and solidifies it in time. She has since added more stones to the piece. Courtesy of Sarah Vaughn, photo by Loam.
In “Perpetual” Sarah Vaughn highlights the brokenness of the rocks and solidifies it in time. She has since added more stones to the piece. Courtesy of Sarah Vaughn, photo by Loam.

For Sarah Vaughn, a Southern Illinois native, rocks are precious objects. 

“Considerations: An Installation by Sarah Vaughn” will be on view in Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s Atwell Gallery from Feb. 15 to early August. The installation features over 3,147 glass rocks created over 10 years, all of which represent moments in time. 

“I feel like everyone has a little pebble that they picked up somewhere that either sits in their car or in their desk or they carry it in their pocket,” Vaughn said. “I think a lot of people pick that up as kind of just a marker of that moment, like there’s something that drew them to it and whenever they see that, they’re able to recall that memory again.” 

Vaughn said she always wanted to be an artist but first got into glasswork after she visited Southern Illinois University of Carbondale, where she ended up studying art. She found the glasswork studio while wandering the art department at a moment when something went awry with one of the students’ pieces, and the other students jumped in to help. The camaraderie among the students pushed her further into the glasswork profession.

The piece “A Day. A Time.” from the installation, featuring needle-felted wool and steel pins. Sarah Vaughn created the piece in 2020 as a way to mark the passage of time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy of Sarah Vaughn, photo taken by Sarah Vaughn.

“Glassblowing is a very mesmerizing process, and it is kind of magical especially, even if you understand it you’re still like, ‘How did you do that?’” Vaughn said. “On a technical level, there’s something really fun about trying to figure it out. I know what I want to make and then it’s almost like you have to reverse engineer it.”

Vaughn utilizes various techniques to achieve the results she wants, and rather than focus solely on glass blowing, flamework or casting, she often combines all three. 

“I’m always jumping around and doing a lot of different processes and lining them together,” Vaughn said. “Which is great because I mean, if I ever get bored, it’s my own fault because I stopped trying to figure new stuff out.”

For Vaughn, working with stones is “slap-happy glasswork” in that there is no wrong way to create with them. 

“Her technical skill with the medium of glass is astonishing, matched only by the physically and emotionally immersive environment she constructs with thousands of these discrete sculptures,” wrote Ian Gabriel Wilson, the curator of exhibitions and collections at BRAHM, in a press release. “This exhibition epitomizes BRAHM’s commitment to showcasing artists who challenge us to see the world—and ourselves—through a transformative lens.”

Vaughn said when people leave her exhibitions, whether they followed her thought process or their own through the piece, a small piece of her travels with them. Her emotions are tangible in the stones she transforms and creates, as well as reminiscent of the people who come and go from the exhibit. 

According to the press release, the installation is supported through a Project Support Grant from The North Carolina Arts Council. The grant aims to make art accessible and engaging. 

BRAHM is hosting multiple events to pair with the installation. Cocktails with the Curator on Feb. 20 is “one part gallery tour, two parts conversation, and a splash of cocktail party” with Wilson. Attendees will learn more about Vaughn’s installation and tour the gallery while sipping on a themed cocktail. 

From April 28 to May 3, Vaughn will be in residency at the museum, and BRAHM is hosting a community day on May 3 where all visitors can meet the artist.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

More to Discover
More in Art/Design
Josh Johnston poses next to his newly unveiled mural located on Howard Street on Sept. 4. Johnston’s mural features the hellbender salamander, a species found in the rivers and streams of the Appalachian Mountains.
Hellbender mural unveiled downtown to ‘celebrate an important critter’
Attwell Gallery in the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum now adorns a red accent wall telling the story of Jim and Kathy Griffel’s collection of Dr. Seuss’ pieces. Seuss’ famous Sneetches are sketched out for viewers to see the artistic process on March 23.
Dr. Seuss characters brought to life in BRAHM’s Atwell Gallery
This piece here called “Presumed Cube” is made by Hayden Girling. This sculpture is made from steel rod. Jan. 25th
Looking through the Looking Glass: An interdisciplinary exhibition
Jelonnie Smith poses with her favorite pieces Feb. 24, 2022. Her most recent project focuses on wrongful incarceration, featuring the two larger portraits pictured.
Student artist paints homage to her culture through art exhibitions, commissions
Annual art competition returns
Annual art competition returns
App at a glance: Nov. 28 - Dec. 3
App at a glance: Nov. 28 - Dec. 3
Donate to The Appalachian
$6671
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal