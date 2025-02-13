Playlist of the week: A collaborative effort

Sometimes in life, all you need is someone else, or a few people, by your side to help reach your peak performance. In this playlist, each song showcases a collaboration artists have made with others to give their songs that missing piece needed to make itthe best it can be. Each song chosen is chosen by arts and culture desk members of The Appalachian who picked their favorite collab, bringing community among each other’s love for music across all genres.

MoveOn by NxWorries

Chosen by Brett Menz

NxWorries consists of two artists, Knxwkedge and Anderson .Paak, and their music highlights both artists’ talents through fun music. In their recent album, the song “MoveOn” is the most notable as everything from the drums to the sample flip and vocals is silky smooth.

The Last Time (featuring Gary Lightbody) (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift

Chosen by Rebekah Mann

In this collaboration from Taylor Swift’s fourth album, Gary Lightbody’s background as a guitarist and lead singer in the rock band Snow Patrol adds a slight edge to Swift’s signature light and airy sound. The use of rich piano tone and Lightbody’s deep and darker vocals open the song, immediately establishing a more angsty feel compared to Swift’s typical sonics.

In the chorus, the repetition of the line “This is the last time I’m asking you this” highlights the narrative of a couple being caught in a pattern of hurting each other but still coming back to the relationship.

To close the duet, the pair repeat the phrase, but switch the parts they sing of the harmony, finishing the collaboration in an engaging and unexpected way.

Don’t Worry (featuring Ray Dalton) by Madcon

Chosen by Jenna Washinger

This collaboration is a feel-good, nightclub-vibe song that can put anyone in a better mood and make you want to get up and dance. The balance of pop and hip-hop from Ray Dalton’s verse on the song brings the dance element to life.

Wildflower and Barley (featuring Allison Russell) by Hozier

Chosen by Kelsey Griffith

Hozier’s whiskey-smooth voice paired with Allison Russell’s airy vocals provide the perfect song for the winter season. “Wildflower and Barely” provides lyrics of encouragement amid adversity and promises a better time ahead if only we can be so bold to seize it for ourselves.

As we move through the seasons and deeper into the semester, the “Wildflower and Barely” lyrics will only ring truer as time passes.

motive (featuring Doja Cat) by Ariana Grande

Chosen by Nance Onsrud

The third track from Grande’s often overlooked album “Positions” is an underrated

favorite among the two artists’ fanbases, but a classic bubblegum pop banger.

Grande’s sultry vocals combined with Doja Cat’s alluring lyricism in her verse create pop music magic, and the two artists work exceptionally well together. “motive” contains lyrics of intrigue and curiosity, as Grande asks a possible new beau what he wants out of pursuing her. Backed up by trademark R&B production that both artists are well known for, this collaboration is a match made in heaven.

All The Stars (featuring SZA) by Kendrick Lamar

Chosen by Meg Frantz

In an empowering track, Kendrick Lamar and SZA join together to sing about chasing one’s dreams and falling in love in the process. Lamar wrote the track for Marvel’s “Black Panther” and it plays during the credits. The track is rife with lyrical nods to the events that transpire in the movie, while simultaneously being applicable outside of Wakanda. Lamar and SZA sing of chasing success, or reaching for “all the stars,” and SZA takes over the second verse with metaphors of how confidence and gratitude work in tandem.

Fire by Mike Äpt and Steven Rodriguez

Chosen by Jenna Washinger

The rich vocals from this collaboration and the contrast of the artists’ voices provide a sensual feeling that can get listeners hooked on the lyrics and beat. Äpt brings his calming, soulful vocals, while Rodriguez brings his raspy vocals into the blues genre.

Take Off Your Cool (featuring Norah Jones) by Outkast

Chosen by Caroline Chapman

In this stand-alone track from Outkast’s fifth studio album “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” Norah Jones and Andre 3000 contrast one another perfectly as they lay their haunting vocals on the table and put aside the hip-hop for a fervent moment of acoustic aching.

Jones sings of her longing for her partner to open up to her and Andre 3000 pleads of his desire for the same, both feeling too afraid to reveal themselves to the other. “Take Off Your Cool” serves as a testimony to love by reminding us that true adoration does not seek to denounce dissimilarities, it only wishes to embrace them.

Ghost in the Machine (featuring Phoebe Bridgers) by SZA

Chosen by Alex Miley

SZA’s sophomore album, “SOS,” brings this all-together ethereal and heartbreaking song. SZA delivers lyrical prose reflecting on decisions she’s made in her past relationships. Bridgers comes in with angelic vocals to cover up the heartbreak and anguish one only notices when paying attention to the lyrics themselves. “Ghost in the Machine” brings together two women hurt by past decisions and past relationships who now long for just a little bit of “humanity” from future partners. This makes the inevitable harmonization of the two singers during the bridge all the more satisfying.

Grudges by Paramore

Chosen by Brett Menz

Paramore’s drummer Zac Farro left the band alongside his brother Josh during an ugly period of the band’s history. After a few years, though, he would rejoin after the group made up. “Grudges” is a song about learning to forgive and forget and acts as a musical welcome home. The song displays Zac Farro’s drumming once again as well as his vocals as he harmonizes in the bridge. It’s a warm track that honors his return.

Northern Attitude (featuring Hozier) by Noah Kahan

Chosen by Abby Buckner

“Northern Attitude” combines Noah Kahan’s raw storytelling and Hozier’s soulful delivery in a track that blends emotional depth with rich folk melodies. Their combined voices create a powerful, atmospheric song that speaks to resilience and self-reflection amidst life’s challenges.