The Bookstop: What to read this Valentine’s Day

Regardless of your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is a special day for people to spend quality time with their loved ones. Whether your loved ones are a romantic partner or a group of your closest friends, Valentine’s Day is a wonderful time to get into the spirit of love. If you’re looking for an adorable meet-cute or a page-turning drama, look no further than this Bookstop list to find your next romance read.

“One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston

This mysterious sapphic love story follows August Landry, a recent college graduate who moves to New York City to start a new life for herself. All inhibitions slowly fall away when she sees a beautiful stranger on the subway, Jane Su, who has much more to her than meets the eye. Strange circumstances arise, and Landry and Su must join together to set things right.

“Trespasses” by Louise Kennedy

Kennedy’s critically acclaimed romance novel follows Catholic school teacher Cushla Lavery and financial barrister Michael Agnew’s electric and unconventional love story. Set in the mystical countryside of Belfast, Ireland, Lavery and Agnew discover how far people are willing to go in the name of love and far more about themselves and each other than they ever signed up for. When the life Lavery and Agnew once knew crumbles around them, they must band together to form some sort of normalcy amid ruin.

“Normal People” by Sally Rooney

The source material behind the critically acclaimed TV show that shares its namesake, “Normal People” is an intriguingly realistic depiction of love and who we’re willing to love publicly. Following several years of a tumultuous love affair, Connell and Marianne navigate love, friendship and the trials and tribulations that come along with being in your 20s.

“Good Material” by Dolly Alderton

Everything seems to be going right for stand-up comedian, Andy Dawson. That is until his long-term girlfriend Jen breaks up with him. This coming-of-age romance follows a realistic story of love, loss and how to move on in the digital age.

“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry