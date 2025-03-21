The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

New Music Friday March 21

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
March 21, 2025
Rian Hughes

As students and faculty return from a break that felt too short, it is no surprise the assignments and to-do lists are already piling up. In need of an escape from our crowded lives, this new music Friday offers any listener an invitation to the tranquilizing world of music.

“Emily and Me” is the latest single from folk singer-songwriter duo Flyte. Their deeply personal style of storytelling is laced with beautiful harmonies and accompanied by a guitar. Originally written in the summer of 2022, this track cradles the joy and pain following an honest depiction of love. 

“Coyote” is the most recent single in the rollout of Mt. Joy’s upcoming album, “Hope We Have Fun.” The track features the band’s addictive instrumental build-ups, erupting into a climactic chorus and accompanied by a psychedelic drum and guitar arrangement. This track is lyrically similar to the previous singles, centering around the infinite infatuation the narrator has for whom they love. Mt. Joy’s fourth studio album will be released on May 30. 

Releasing their long overdue collaboration titled “Just Us,” Jack Harlow and Doja Cat have brewed up something special on their latest release. A music video was released alongside the song’s release, following two people who are chronically alone together and simply cannot resist each other. 

Releasing her fourth studio album, “For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women),”  Japanese Breakfast has returned with another heart-strung classic titled “Little Girl.” Exploring themes of her adult life and childhood through charming orchestral instrumentation, she tackles the nauseating thought of growing up. The first release since her memoir “Crying in H Mart” and her previous record, “Jubilee,” “For Melancholy Brunettes (and Sad Women)” elevates the status of her artistry, exploring an unknown sonic territory. 

“Don’t Put It All On Me (feat. Fleet Foxes)” is the latest release from singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus. Written by her brother, Braison Cyrus, this song is a haunting reflection of the complicated relationships family can bring. With a feature from the indie band Fleet Foxes, this song is a dramatic, Southern folk ballad with generous vocal layering embedded beneath the texture of the song. 

As you catch up on emails or begin to write a lengthy grocery list, let the latest sounds of authenticity accompany it all.

Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
