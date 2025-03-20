The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Playlist of the week: Disassociating in the grocery store

Riley Proserpi, Reporter
March 20, 2025

Sometimes, as you peruse the aisles during your weekly grocery shopping trip, it can be easy to check out of reality. Maybe you zone out during peak shopping time, the fluorescent lights seem a little extra bright and the overcrowded store suddenly feels overstimulating. Or maybe you’re having an existential crisis in aisle four as you stare at the front of a cereal box, contemplating the simple decision between which brand to get. 

Maybe your mind wanders to a memory you forgot you had and a wave of sadness washes over you. Songs like “Big Black Car” by Gregory Alan Isakov, “Golden Days” by Whitney and “Change” by Big Thief mirror a similar feeling. Perhaps you’re shopping with a roommate or friend and absentmindedly nod along to them talking even though you haven’t heard a word they’ve said. 

This playlist is a culmination of songs you may hear playing in a grocery store or songs that feel like you have headphones on at the store as you stare off into the void. 

Some featured songs like “All I Need” by Radiohead, “Look On Down From The Bridge” by Mazzy Star and “Inside Out” by Duster emulate the feeling of time slowing down and spacing out. Songs like “Boston” by Augustana, “Are You Happy Now?” by Michelle Branch and “Don’t Panic” by Coldplay are early 2000s songs that you would most likely hear playing over the speakers in the store. 

Maybe it’s zoning out, reliving a memory or daydreaming. Whatever disassociating in the grocery store looks like for you, this playlist sounds like that feeling.

About the Contributor
Riley Proserpi, Reporter
Riley Proserpi is a junior digital journalism major and apparel design and marketing minor.
