App at a glance March 17 – 23

Monday, March 17

“Going for Gold” Goal Setting Workshop

For this week’s Personal Excellence through Academic Knowledge workshop, the Student Learning Center is hosting a goal-setting and motivation workshop from 5-6 p.m. to help students push through the rest of the Spring semester. The workshop will be in DD Dougherty room 143.

Tuesday, March 18

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture Film Screening

Join APPS for a film screening about women in agriculture and how they strengthen the food community. Following the documentary, there will be a panel discussion with the filmmakers. The screening starts at 9 p.m. in Plemmons Student Union room 169.

Singing for Speech Concert

The National Student Speech, Language and Hearing Association is hosting various student acapella groups for a concert benefiting App State’s speech and hearing clinics. The show will run from 8-9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. in the student union Parkway Ballroom, and tickets are $4.

Wednesday, March 19

Community Partner Fair

Join the Community Engaged Leadership office for a community partner fair from 2-4 p.m. in the student union Blue Ridge Ballroom, featuring over 30 local non-profits. Students can learn about service and internship opportunities in Boone.

An Evening with North Carolina’s Teacher of the Year

Reich College of Education is hosting Heather Smith, the Burroughs Wellcome Fund North Carolina teacher of the year, for a presentation about her journey as a teacher. Smith teaches math at Waynesville Middle School in the Haywood County Schools district. The talk will run from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Watauga High School auditorium with a reception following the presentation.

Thursday, March 20

An Afternoon with Chloe Gong

APPS will be hosting New York Times bestselling author Chloe Gong, who wrote the “These Violent Delights” and “Foul Lady Fortune” duologies. There will be a Q&A and book signing in Solarium from 3-5 p.m.

Friday, March 21

World Water Day Symposium

Sustainability and Energy Management is hosting a symposium for World Water Day from 1-3 p.m. in the student union in room 242. Michael Pjetraj, deputy director of the North Carolina Division of Water Resources, and Shea Tuberty, a professor in App State’s Department of Biology and Quality Enhancement Plan director, are confirmed speakers for the event and will offer insight into North Carolina’s aquatic systems and Hurricane Helene’s impact on Western North Carolina.

Softball vs. Georgia Southern

The Mountaineers will face off against the Eagles at Sywassink Lloyd Family Stadium for Alumni weekend. Friday and Saturday’s games start at noon and Sunday’s game starts at 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 22

Mental Health Storytelling with Wellness and Prevention Services

Wellness and Prevention Services is hosting “yOUR Story,” a space for students to share their stories of mental health through storytelling and art. The event will run from 7-8 p.m. in Crossroads Cafe.

Sunday, March 23

Women’s Tennis vs. East Carolina University