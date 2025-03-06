Special Collections Archives: Mystery Hill

Haley DiFruscio curated this story from the “Mystery Hill” archive collection in App State’s Special Collections Research Center. The archived collections are available to browse in person during the SCRC’s hours of operation.

Mystery Hill is one of the oldest tourist attractions in the High Country, entertaining and educating visitors since its initial opening in 1952. It features physics-defying tricks and optical illusions, as well as exhibits showcasing historic Appalachian artifacts and ways of life.

According to a 1990 clipping from the Watauga Democrat in the archive collection, the facilities were originally owned by R.L. Hudson before being sold to R.J. Underwood. Since then, Mystery Hill has remained in the Underwood family for four generations.

Tragedy struck the night of May 10, 1989, when the Appalachian Heritage Museum, located in the Mystery Hill complex, caught fire. According to another clipping from the Watauga Democrat, damages were estimated between $600,000 and $800,000.

Wayne Underwood was the complex’s owner at the time. He told the Watauga Democrat he intended to rebuild and had a great deal of hope.

“I guess why I’m still in good spirits is that we’ve had the cooperation of everybody in the community and even people across the state,” Underwood was quoted in the article clipping.

In August 1989, Underwood purchased the historic Dougherty House from App State to add to the Appalachian Heritage Museum after the fire damages.

The Appalachian reported on the sale and interviewed members of the Students to Save the House organization, including their former director, Becky Higbee.

“The house will be perfect, used as the Appalachian Heritage Museum because the Dougherty’s had much to do with the growth of this area,” Higbee was quoted by The Appalachian.

A newspaper clipping in the archive from The Avery Journal reported Mystery Hill reopened Aug. 11, 1990, after 15 months of work to repair the facilities. The grand reopening featured the Dougherty House as the centerpiece of the restored museum.