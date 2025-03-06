The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Special Collections Archives: Mystery Hill

Haley DiFruscio, Reporter
March 5, 2025
Bobby Carter

Haley DiFruscio curated this story from the “Mystery Hill” archive collection in App State’s Special Collections Research Center. The archived collections are available to browse in person during the SCRC’s hours of operation.

Mystery Hill is one of the oldest tourist attractions in the High Country, entertaining and educating visitors since its initial opening in 1952. It features physics-defying tricks and optical illusions, as well as exhibits showcasing historic Appalachian artifacts and ways of life.

According to a 1990 clipping from the Watauga Democrat in the archive collection, the facilities were originally owned by R.L. Hudson before being sold to R.J. Underwood. Since then, Mystery Hill has remained in the Underwood family for four generations.

Tragedy struck the night of May 10, 1989, when the Appalachian Heritage Museum, located in the Mystery Hill complex, caught fire. According to another clipping from the Watauga Democrat, damages were estimated between $600,000 and $800,000. 

Wayne Underwood was the complex’s owner at the time. He told the Watauga Democrat he intended to rebuild and had a great deal of hope.

“I guess why I’m still in good spirits is that we’ve had the cooperation of everybody in the community and even people across the state,” Underwood was quoted in the article clipping.

In August 1989, Underwood purchased the historic Dougherty House from App State to add to the Appalachian Heritage Museum after the fire damages. 

The Appalachian reported on the sale and interviewed members of the Students to Save the House organization, including their former director, Becky Higbee.

“The house will be perfect, used as the Appalachian Heritage Museum because the Dougherty’s had much to do with the growth of this area,” Higbee was quoted by The Appalachian.

A newspaper clipping in the archive from The Avery Journal reported Mystery Hill reopened Aug. 11, 1990, after 15 months of work to repair the facilities. The grand reopening featured the Dougherty House as the centerpiece of the restored museum.

Today, Mystery Hill, The Appalachian Heritage Museum and historic Dougherty House are open to visitors.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Haley DiFruscio
Haley DiFruscio, Reporter
Haley DiFruscio (she/her) is an English and political science double major from Raleigh, North Carolina. This is her first year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal