This Week in History: Duck Pond Lake to be turned into parking lot

March 3, 2025
Rian Hughes

Haley DiFruscio curated this story by Kathleen Atkins, which The Appalachian published March 8, 1968.

Students’ protests concerning the now-famous “Duck Pond Lake” have been to no avail according to an announcement by Ned Trivette, university business director. The lake will be turned into a parking lot despite the petition circulated by the students asking that the lake, its mallards and other domesticated ducks be left alone.

The lake was formed in 1959 when there was an insufficient amount of fill left to cover an area near a dormitory under construction. School officials allowed an underground spring that had been exposed by the building activities to flood the low-lying ground. The ducks came from the biology department in 1960. The mallards apparently stopped for a visit and decided to stay.

According to the announcement, much trouble has been caused by rain water which drains into the lake. It carries silt and approximately $3,000 has been spent to dredge the lake. The trouble is reocurring and will cost about the same amount to correct the same trouble.

What will happen to the ducks and mallards? Their fate has not been determined at this date. It will possibly include a home at a nearby farm.

As to the lake, plans are now being developed for a new residence hall to be located beside Bowie Hall. When the grading on the new residence hall takes place, this dirt will be used to complete the filling of that area.

This area will be made into a parking lot which will accommodate approximately 200 cars. This parking space is necessary because the addition to Rankin Science Building will be located where the Duncan Hall parking lot presently is located. It will provide parking space for the faculty of Duncan and Rankin Halls.

As to the loss of the picture of natural beauty that the lake and its fowl present, plans are being made to landscape the whole campus. The project, estimated at $230,000, will begin this summer and additional money will be requested from the General Assembly to continue this work.

Rian Hughes
