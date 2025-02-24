This Week in History: The Appalachian celebrates 25th anniversary

Madalyn Edwards curated this story, which The Appalachian published Feb. 25, 1960.

In the year 1935 a baby was born within the boundaries of the Appalachian campus. Its cry was heard in the dormitories of that day, in the Administration Building, and in the town of Boone.

Today, after twenty-five years of changing from one family to another, and slowly maturing, the baby known as THE APPALACHIAN celebrates its silver anniversary. The cry is still being heard. The cry is still the voice of the students.

Actually the seed was planted in 1934 with a bi-weekly paper, but in September, 1935, the staff announced “Through the diligent efforts of the business manager, Bruce MacEnyden, a weekly instead of a bi-weekly, publication of THE APPALACHIAN has been made possible. Every Friday an issue will be delivered to those students who have paid their fees.”

The headline that year read “Freshmen Are Welcomed,” and the story that followed announced that the enrollment had passed the 800 mark. “It is believed that this year’s record will exceed that of any previous year,” the writer commented.

Within a year another effort had been made in the interest of progress. January 17, 1936: “Beginning with the current issue, the size of THE APPALACHIAN will be increased forty column inches.” But the paper remained five columns until 1938 when it “went” six columns and the head line read again, ‘Large Number Enrolls at ASTC For Fall Term.’” The count was 842.

During the war years, however, the size of the paper decreased to four columns. Letters-to-the editor poured into the office from “our men in service,” and registration fell to 500.”

Early in 1950 THE APPALACHIAN became an eight column paper and has remained so ever since. Lay-out types of printing, and style of writing have been changed considerably over the decade.

During the editorship of John Idol, ‘57-58, the first eight column six page paper was published, and his successor Bill Noblitt continued having six pages periodically during the year.