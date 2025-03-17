The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

This Week in History: Students call for advising planning from the university that meets their needs

Lauren Lyerly
March 17, 2025
Rian Hughes

Lauren Lyerly curated this opinion piece which The Appalachian published on March 18, 1975. 

In the Fall of 1971 the compulsory advising system was terminated by the University as a result of student pressure. In the spirit of protest and self-determination, many students reacted against the control placed over them by compulsory advising. 

Since 1971, not a few students have encountered problems in meeting graduation requirements. Some, who thought they had met all the requirements for their program, discovered that they had left out a course or two. Still others, whose programs have changed, are not clear about what courses they must take. 

Now that the University is in a confusing period of transition with the change to the semester system this coming fall, a lot of students are bewildered about their programs. Especially in the case of sequence courses and incompletes, many students are not clear about what they must do before the semester system is instituted.

University Registrar C. David Smith has publicized the need for students to iron these problems out before the change takes effect. But what are they supposed to see? In some cases their dean, in others a department head and in still others, the Registrar himself. Is it any wonder that students feel a little confused about what to do and where to go? 

We think the time is ripe for a switch back to a modified compulsory advising system. A system which requires a student to get prior approval before he takes a course is still out of the question. However, we believe a system can be devised whereby students maintain control over their academic program yet still are required to see an advisor. 

Very simply, a student would take his preregistration form to his assigned advisor before going to the registrar’s office. A space on the form could be provided to show that the advisor had seen the form. Thus, a student would decide what to take and his advisor would simply note that he had reviewed the student’s academic plans for a semester. 

Some may ask, “Why bother with a system like this?” Well, we believe that students need academic advice, although we do not feel that students should be compelled to accept it. The system we propose allows a student to get the advice he needs, but allows him to maintain absolute control over what courses he may want to take. If the system were in effect now, there would be fewer confused students.

Moreover, the advising system we advocate still places the responsibility for graduation squarely on the shoulders of the students. All it does is give him a little better chance of getting there without unnecessary confusion or setbacks.

Donate to The Appalachian
$6846
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
