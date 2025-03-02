A&C Streaming Guide: March movie madness

The beginning of March signals the start of new streaming and live TV options. With choices ranging from iconic sports tournaments to horror films, this list will help ensure you don’t get lost in the madness of trying to select something to watch. This curated list features new premieres coming to major streaming services throughout the entire month of March.

Netflix

“With Love, Meghan” series premiere: March 4

After its delayed release in solidarity with the California wildfires, Netflix viewers will finally get an eight-episode glimpse into Meghan Markle’s life. In this series, the Duchess of Sussex and “Suits” actress welcomes viewers into her home and pays tribute to the beauty of Southern California by sharing her advice for cooking, gardening and all things lifestyle.

“Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney” live series premiere: March 12 at 10 p.m.

In this first episode of a twelve-week run, Emmy winner John Mulaney returns to the live stage in a late-night talk show format. If you’re a fan of his other Netflix specials “The Comeback Kid” and “Baby J,” tune in for more doses of Mulaney’s famous humor.

“The Electric State” movie premiere: March 7

Starring “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown and “Parks and Recreation” actor Chris Pratt, this Netflix Original movie tells the story of a young woman on a journey to find her brother after a war between humans and robots. Brown’s character, Michelle, is accompanied by a toy robot and smuggler during her journey through a futuristic post-war wasteland version of the U.S.

Max

“Heretic” movie streaming premiere: March 7

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, horror movie fans will finally be able to stream directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods’ “Heretic.” When two Mormon missionaries knock on the door of Mr. Reed, they don’t know that he’s willing to do anything to prove that all religions are false. After Reed, played by Hugh Grant, traps them in his house and torments them, their last hope for escape involves leaning into their faith rather than away from it.

“Sing Sing” movie streaming premiere: March 21

After being incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit, Divine G, played by Colman Domingo, acts in a theatre group with his inmates. The film is based on real-life events from Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, and features previously incarcerated actors from the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at the prison.

Hulu

“Good American Family” series premiere: March 19

For fans of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Ellen Pompeo returns in this new eight episode true crime drama series. Couple Kristine and Michael adopt a young girl with dwarfism to raise her with their three biological children. When they begin to suspect that she’s not who she says she is, they have to take steps to protect their family from the mysterious girl.

“Rachael Ray in Tuscany” series streaming premiere: March 20

Food Network star Rachael Ray returns to the cooking spotlight in a whole new setting — Italy. Now outside a traditional filming studio, Ray uses her own Italian home kitchen to bring her fans more recipes. While highlighting the value of local European cuisine and ingredients, Ray adds her own spin on classic Italian dishes.

Disney+

“David Blaine Do Not Attempt” series premiere: March 23

In this six part documentary series, renowned magician and endurance artist David Blaine travels through inspirational cultures to meet real people who perform acts that seem like real-life magic. Throughout his journey and cultural exchanges, he learns skills to continue to test his endurance.

“Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip,” movie premiere: March 28

When Alexander Garcia’s mom, Val, wants to take their family on a vacation to Mexico City via a luxury recreational vehicle, he’s convinced that everything will go wrong. The family discovers his pessimistic predictions are correct, as they find a cursed idol that might be the root of the cause. Follow along as the family works together to return the ancient artifact to its origins.

Amazon Prime

“Picture This” movie premiere: March 6

“Bridgerton” actress Simone Ashley and “After” actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin co-star in Prime Video’s new rom-com. When photographer Pia receives a prediction that she will find love in the next five dates she goes on, her independent personality refuses to accept it. After running into her ex at her sister’s wedding, things get more complicated than ever.

Live TV

97th Academy Awards, March 2 at 7 p.m on ABC

This year’s most successful actors, actresses and directors are nominated for the 2025 Academy Awards. Nominated films include “Emilia Pérez,” “The Brutalist,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Wicked” and more. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, tune in to see the categories your favorite might win.

2025 March Madness, First Four starting March 18-19 on CBS

After Selection Sunday on March 16, the National College Athletic Association’s March Madness games start in full force. The 67 tournament games continue until the NCAA championship is hosted at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, April 7.