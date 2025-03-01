New Music Friday Feb. 28

As we close out the month of February, it is vital to reflect on the new music listeners have received locally and globally. This week’s releases transcend genre, curating authentic sonic landscapes encompassing countless dance and indie anthems.

Gearing up for the release of her sophomore album, “I Got Too Sad For My Friends,” Shura has collaborated with Cassandra Jenkins on her most recent single, “Richardson.” On this release, Shura solidifies the direction of this upcoming project, presenting her most mature sound yet. The gentle guitars echo the solemn lyrics, lying beneath a chorus of layered vocals from the two performers.

The local Boone band, Skydivers, has released their latest extended project titled “Layups.” Within the tracklist is “Tyreke Evans,” an electric indie-rock track that identifies the band’s new-wave garage sound. The band is hosting an EP release show at Lily’s Snack Bar Feb. 28, where they will perform the new project alongside additional tunes.

Lisa, a member of the all-star K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has released her debut solo album, “Alter Ego.” With features from Raye, Rosalía and Doja Cat, Lisa has aligned herself with mainstream pop figures, expanding beyond the typical audience behind K-pop.

With the resurgence of dance and rave music, Shygirl has cemented her place in the club with her new extended project, “Club Shy Room 2.” The tracklist features PinkPantheress and Saweetie, combining elements of pop with undertones of rap and R&B. Following her success on the Sweat Tour with Charli xcx and Troye Sivan, Shygirl has created a space in popular music for expressive, sensual dance beats.

Miya Folick’s “Erotica Veronica” is a step forward in the genre of singer-songwriter pop and diversifies her discography with introspective lyricism. Exploring the yearning state of escapism, Folick’s jarring songwriting shines through on the track “Felicity.” Folick transcends the cage of each genre she experiments with, ending “Felicity” with a surprising flute solo accompanied by a simple drum kit and groovy bass.

Inside the resurgence of hyperpop, “SALVATION” by Rebecca Black is setting a new precedent for experimental club music. From catchy hooks to unpredictable beat drops, Black has channeled the synth and disco craze of the 80s on this record, generating multiple club classics. “Do You Even Think About Me?” is a great example of Black’s cathartic production with the delayed introduction of a drum pattern alongside generous vocal layering, reminiscent of a Caroline Polachek record.