Playlist of the week: Acoustics of the 97th Academy Awards

Owen Marcellino, Reporter
March 3, 2025
Playlist of the week: Acoustics of the 97th Academy Awards
Rian Hughes

The 97th Academy Awards featured nominations of the biggest films of the year, and watching these critically acclaimed films would not be the same without the music accompanying them. From Broadway musicals taking on the big screen to a biopic about one of the most influential voices in songwriting, the soundtracks of the last year had many Oscar-worthy moments. 

Two notable composers from this year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, wrote for both Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” and “Queer.” Through these two very different stories with different sonic environments, Reznor and Ross capture the time period and energy of these films through their composition. From string quartets to synth dance tracks, Reznor and Ross were perhaps the biggest snub from this year’s Academy Awards, receiving zero nominations. 

One of the largest musical successes over the past year came to theaters for the first time in November 2024. With powerhouse vocalists Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande leading the “Wicked” soundtrack, these fresh takes on the original tracks have proven that pink and green really do go together. Stephen Schwartz, the original composer of the Broadway edition, returned to compose the score for the film, interpolating vocal melodies from throughout the film into each interlude. 

During the Academy Awards, it is vital to acknowledge the soundtracks that brought each film together. Whether you are studying for a midterm or still thinking about one of the most anticipated award shows of the year, this playlist will accompany you through it all.

About the Contributors
Owen Marcellino
Owen Marcellino, Reporter
Owen Marcellino (he/him) is a junior music industry studies major with a concentration in marketing and promotion. Originally from Raleigh, NC this is his first year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
