Why ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ still captivates hearts 25 years later

Rewinding this Valentine’s Day season back to the ‘90s and the golden age of romantic comedies, “10 Things I Hate About You” directed by Gil Junger in 1999 is an unforgettable cult classic for all teen rom-com lovers. Based loosely on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” Junger forms a harmonious combination of teenage angst and Shakespearean wit, creating a movie that feels nostalgic, original and as stylish as a ‘90s choker necklace.

Starring Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles, the film features a talented and charismatic cast, with the movie being many of the actors’ breakout roles. Ledger’s portrayal of charming bad boy, Patrick Verona, is memorable and heart-stopping, while Stiles shines as the witty and independent Kat Stratford, whose walls are as high as her IQ.

The film is set in high school and focuses on the Stratford sisters with a strict doctor father who has two rules: No. 1: No dating until you graduate. No. 2: No dating until you graduate. This proves to be an enormous problem for Cameron James, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, whose ambition to go out with Bianca Stratford leads him to recruit Patrick to a convoluted plan in the hopes of winning over the sisters.

Patrick agrees to the deal, clearly thinking his undeniable charm will make his portion of the deal a piece of cake. This is quickly rebutted when headstrong and unimpressed Kat continuously retorts his advances.

It’s not until after multiple attempts that Patrick finally starts to get through to Kat — when his grand gesture and memorable performance of singing and dancing to “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” by Frankie Valli begins to warm Kat’s antisocial and closed-off heart.

Part of what makes this movie so popular is Julia Stiles’ portrayal of Kat, who illustrates a feminist who is justifiably angry towards the misogynistic world she lives in and is not discredited for it. Her persistent pessimism and unwavering understanding of what she deserves is something viewers can look up and relate to. Patrick’s natural willingness to admire Kat for her rage rather than try to change her for it fuels their undeniable chemistry and is a huge part of what makes this movie so unforgettable.

The movie’s rhythm takes you through twists and turns, ranging from humorous fast-paced wit to slow and thoughtful moments. At the end of the movie, Kat reveals her vulnerability and delivers an emotionally raw reading of a poem listing the 10 things she hates about Patrick, or rather, the love she has for him concluding with the iconic line, “I don’t hate you, not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.” This is what makes “10 Things I Hate About You” into a romance movie that you can’t hate, not even at all.