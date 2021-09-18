122 years of education: University marks history with social, bell ceremony

Guests and administrators celebrated Founders Day 2021 at Founders Plaza for the fourth consecutive year, marking 122 years since App State was established.

Bell Ringers ceremony, which inducts individuals into the Bell Ringers Society, created by Chancellor Sheri Everts in 2018, celebrates the university’s history and recognizes those who have influenced it.

“What a joy it is to be here on this beautiful day. It’s only sprinkling, in person, on Founders Plaza as we celebrate our fourth Founders Day celebration,” Everts said.

Interim Chief Diversity Officer Jamie Parsons, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce president and former App State staff member David Jackson, and UNC Board of Governor member Phillip Byers attended the Bell Ringers Ceremony.

Everts outlined the goals of the university and her hopes for its future.

“This commitment to access, which was set forth by our founders, has guided us to be the forward thinking university we are today,” Everts said. “Together, we are working to examine our past and our present and to make needed changes to ensure the Appalachian experience is inclusive and continues a legacy of which we can all be proud.”

Members of ClimACT were also in attendance. ClimACT peacefully protested the event because they believe App State has not done enough to confront the impact of climate change.