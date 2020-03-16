Boone Police search for breaking and entering suspect

Boone Police Department is searching for suspects connected to car breaking and entering incidents that took place in the Bavarian Village and College Place Apartments areas, according to a crime alert from High Country Crime Stoppers.

Around 9 a.m. on March 5, BPD responded to a report of larceny from a motor vehicle in the College Place Apartments area.

“As residents began checking their vehicles, it was discovered that multiple vehicles had been entered,” and BPD “then began receiving similar reports from the area of Bavarian Village,” according to the alert.

On March 8, an unknown male was caught on surveillance footage attempting to enter vehicles in the Bavarian Village area.

“The first suspect appears to be an average built male with a darker complexion wearing a dark colored coat with a fur lined hood. A second suspect appears to be a lighter complected male of average build, wearing a dark blue hoodie. The third suspect is also a lighter complected male with a slightly larger build, wearing a light colored hoodie and beanie,” according to the alert.

BPD has made one arrest in connection with the case, but encourages the public to contact Crime Stoppers or the police department directly with any information that may help identify suspects.

BPD also encourages the public to remove valuables from their vehicle and lock their vehicle doors.