A&C Cooking Corner: Pumpkin chocolate chip muffins

Jenna Washinger
October 18, 2024
Rian Hughes

October is here, so that means it is time for pumpkin-flavored everything to get into the fall spirit. This easy recipe for pumpkin chocolate chip muffins will get you in that spirit as you bite down and let the pumpkin and chocolate goodness melt into your mouth. This muffin can be enjoyed either for breakfast or as a snack, especially if you need something quick before class.

 

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Servings: 24 muffins

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 15 ounces (1 can) solid-pack pumpkin purée
  • 1½ cups canola oil
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Step one

Preheat the oven to 400° and place paper liners in two regular sized muffin tins. .

Step two

In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, pumpkin and oil until smooth. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice and salt in a separate bowl.

Step three

Add the dry ingredients slowly to the wet ingredients and mix well. Then, fold in chocolate chips.

Step four

Fill greased or paper-lined muffin liners three-fourths to almost all the way full with the batter.

Step five

Bake for 15-17 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Any leftovers should be stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

