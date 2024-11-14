The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Alison Idol, Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd, Adam Hege projected to win Board of Education

Siri Patterson, Managing Editor
November 14, 2024
Kaitlyn Close

Alison Caroll Idol, Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd and Adam Hege are projected to win seats on the Watauga County Board of Education. 

Idol, Lloyd and Hege are projected to defeat Marshall Ashcraft, Chad Cole and Tom Ross with 100% of precincts reporting. The Watauga County Board of Elections approved accepted provisional ballots at their Nov. 13 meeting which allowed The Appalachian to project winners to the Board of Education. 

Board of Education members establish school guidelines following community and legal guidelines, in addition to several duties including ensuring every student is given the opportunity of a quality education in a sound environment, according to the Watauga County Board of Education policy manual

Alison Carroll Idol was born in Watauga County and graduated from Watauga County Schools in 1988 and App State in 1992, according to her responses to a questionnaire designed by local political site Pam’s Picks. 

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd attended North Carolina public schools, along with her children and grandchildren. Lloyd wrote on Instagram that she works as a Guardian ad Litem through the North Carolina Courts, a volunteer position advocating for children involved in court cases. 

Adam Hege is an associate professor at App State in the Department of Public Health and Exercise Science, according to the App State website. Hege’s areas of research include “social determinants of health” and “occupational/worksite health and safety.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Siri Patterson
Siri Patterson, Managing Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her third year writing for The Appalachian.
Kaitlyn Close
Kaitlyn Close, Visual Managing Editor
Kaitlyn Close (she/her) is a senior Graphic Design major and Digital Marketing minor. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6135
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal