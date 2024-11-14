Alison Idol, Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd, Adam Hege projected to win Board of Education

Alison Caroll Idol, Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd and Adam Hege are projected to win seats on the Watauga County Board of Education.

Idol, Lloyd and Hege are projected to defeat Marshall Ashcraft, Chad Cole and Tom Ross with 100% of precincts reporting. The Watauga County Board of Elections approved accepted provisional ballots at their Nov. 13 meeting which allowed The Appalachian to project winners to the Board of Education.

Board of Education members establish school guidelines following community and legal guidelines, in addition to several duties including ensuring every student is given the opportunity of a quality education in a sound environment, according to the Watauga County Board of Education policy manual.

Alison Carroll Idol was born in Watauga County and graduated from Watauga County Schools in 1988 and App State in 1992, according to her responses to a questionnaire designed by local political site Pam’s Picks.

Charlotte Mizelle Lloyd attended North Carolina public schools, along with her children and grandchildren. Lloyd wrote on Instagram that she works as a Guardian ad Litem through the North Carolina Courts, a volunteer position advocating for children involved in court cases.

Adam Hege is an associate professor at App State in the Department of Public Health and Exercise Science, according to the App State website. Hege’s areas of research include “social determinants of health” and “occupational/worksite health and safety.”