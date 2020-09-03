All App State sporting events thru September to be held without fans

App nation showed up strong to cheer on the Mountaineers in their fifth straight bowl win. App State beat UAB 31-17 in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.

App State announced all fall sports will be played without fans through at least the end of September.

“We will continue to work with university leadership and university medical professionals to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 conditions with the hope that we can welcome fans to our athletics events in October. Gameday tailgating information will be released soon,” Gillin said.

Sports affected include football, cross country, women’s soccer, and volleyball said athletics director Doug Gillin in a statement Tuesday night.

The announcement means fans will miss two home football games: Sept. 12 against rival Charlotte and Sept. 26 against Campbell.

Gillin encouraged football season ticket holders to donate the prorated amount of their tickets for the two September games to the Yosef Club’s new Keep Climbing Initiative.

App State launched the Keep Climbing Initiative to give fans the opportunity to donate to benefit student-athletes. The initiative started earlier this year and will run through June 2021.

Season ticket holders who donate money to the initiative will receive Yosef Club priority points, which can be used for things like better parking and priority seating.

“We know this is disappointing news. Our games and matches will not be the same without the App faithful,” Gillin said. “Your passion and enthusiasm make game day one of the best experiences in college athletics. We will especially miss our App State students loudly cheering on their classmates.”