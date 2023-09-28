All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2024

NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports announced Thursday the 40th running of the All-Star Race will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024.

The All-Star Race will headline a three-day weekend of motorsports May 17-19.

NASCAR returned to North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1996 during the 2023 season for a similar three-day weekend of racing events including the 2023 All-Star Race. In front of a sold-out crowd, Cup Series driver Kyle Larson won the 39th running of the All-Star Race, winning the coveted $1 million purse.

“It’s hard to imagine a more magical moment than what we witnessed with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May,” said Speedway President and CEO Marcus Smith. “The success of the 2023 All-Star Race with fans coming from all 50 states and seven foreign countries would not have been possible without the support of the NASCAR industry, our state legislature, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Wilkes County community.”

In November of 2021, an $18 million allocation from federal American Rescue Plan funds were used for the infrastructure toward the former abandoned speedway.

For the 2024 race weekend, an additional $4 million economic grant will be used on the track and facility. This will include the track’s surface being repaved for the first time since 1981.

The All-Star Race announcement comes before Saturday night’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour’s Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race weekend tickets and parking will go on sale to the general public Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. on the North Wilkesboro Speedway website.