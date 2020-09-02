App State announces COVID-19 cluster within wrestling program
September 1, 2020
App State announced that 10 members of the wrestling team have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 11 days according to an email Tuesday night. According to the release, eight wrestlers are in isolation, while two are past the isolation stage.
Student Health Services discovered two initial cases, three cases were confirmed in student athlete testing last week and the most recent five cases were confirmed Monday.
This cluster is the second group the university has announced, both related to athletics. App State announced an 11-person cluster stemming from the football team Aug. 18.
App State reported 16 new overall student cases on Tuesday, bringing the active number of student cases to 46.
Students can get tested at pop-up testing sites Sept. 2 in the College Street Parking Deck and Sept. 5 in the Rivers Street Parking Deck from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The wrestling team is not currently practicing.
